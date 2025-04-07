EXCLUSIVE: Where the 'Taxi' Cast Are Now — Nearly 50 Years After They Introduced Sunshine Cab Company to the World

Joining DeVito were former co-stars Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, Tony Danza, Marilu Henner, and Judd Hirsch. Series creator James L. Brooks was also on hand for the ceremony.

The series followed the employees of New York City's Sunshine Cab Company in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and launched all of the actors into stardom.

DeVito played the curmudgeonly main dispatcher Louie De Palma, trading barbs and insults with his array of drivers for hire. The 80-year-old parlayed his Emmy-winning performance into a wide-ranging movie career including films like Matilda and Twins.

He has spend the past several years with the crew on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and can be seen constantly on TV slinging subs for Jersey Mikes.