EXCLUSIVE: Where the 'Taxi' Cast Are Now — Nearly 50 Years After They Introduced Sunshine Cab Company to the World
It's been almost 47 years since the first passengers were picked up in the classic sitcom Taxi, and many of the beloved characters continue to enjoy careers to this day.
In March, many of the surviving cast members reunited to watch their former costar Danny DeVito accept the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theater at the Roundabout Theatre Company's gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City, RadarOnline.com.
Joining DeVito were former co-stars Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, Tony Danza, Marilu Henner, and Judd Hirsch. Series creator James L. Brooks was also on hand for the ceremony.
The series followed the employees of New York City's Sunshine Cab Company in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and launched all of the actors into stardom.
DeVito played the curmudgeonly main dispatcher Louie De Palma, trading barbs and insults with his array of drivers for hire. The 80-year-old parlayed his Emmy-winning performance into a wide-ranging movie career including films like Matilda and Twins.
He has spend the past several years with the crew on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and can be seen constantly on TV slinging subs for Jersey Mikes.
Hirsch played Alex Reiger, the only level-headed cabbie in the bunch. He was seen as the wise straight man on the show. Now 90, he has enjoyed a storied career, staring as the title character in the NBC sitcom Dear John, and cracking wise as Jeff Goldblum's dad in Independence Day. He also nabbed Best Supporting Actor Oscar Nominations for roles in Ordinary People in 1981 and 2023's The Fabelmans.
As even-keel as Hirsch was, Lloyd's Reverend Jim Ignatowski was the opposite. Lloyd, 86, originally was just a guest star during the show's first season, but the fan favorite was to a series regular for the rest of its five year run.
He won two back-to-back Emmy Awards for playing the character in 1982 and 1983, before landing the role for which he will forever be linked - Emmett 'Doc' Brown, inventor of the time-traveling DeLorean in the Back to the Future franchise.
Before answering the question Who's The Boss? Danza played boxer and Vietnam veteran Tony Banta, who was forced to work at Sunshine Cab after losing his boxing license.
Fun fact, Danza was actually the cabbie driving across New York's Queensboro Bridge. The now 73-year-old spent 2004-2006 behind a desk, as host of his own self-titled talk show. These days, he has a different job: grandfather.
Henner played the crew's only female cabbie, single mother Elaine Nardo. In recognition of her role, Henner, 73, was named an honorary NYC cab driver.
Much like Danza before her, Henner spent two years in the mid 1990s as host of her own daytime talk show, Marilu. An avid game show fan, she was often a celebrity guest on shows like Match Game and Hollywood Squares and later competed on The Apprentice and Dancing with the Stars.
Kane, 72, had a recurring role trying to keep pace with outrageous comedian Andy Kaufman. Kane's Simka was married to Kaufman's Latka. With her distinctive high-pitched voice, Kane is unmissable in movies like The Princess Bride, Addams Family Values and as the Ghost of Christmas Present in Scrooged.