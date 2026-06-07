Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tatum O'Neal
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Son's Tears for Tatum O'Neal — Full Story of His Painful Essay of Forgiveness for Addict Mom

tatum oneal son emotional essay forgiveness
Source: MEGA

Tatum O'Neal's son opens up in an emotional essay about forgiveness and family struggles.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 7 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Troubled Tatum O'Neal's son Kevin McEnroe has expressed forgiveness for his Oscar-winning mom, while recounting her past struggles with mental health and substance use.

McEnroe, 39, is one of the Paper Moon star's three adult kids with ex-husband and retired tennis great John McEnroe.

RadarOnline.com can reveal in an essay published in The Small Bow, Kevin shares some of his early memories of his mother, now 62 and sober, which include her sending him to buy cigarettes, him throwing away her drugs and her offering him a "line" if he desired.

Article continues below advertisement

Son Details Mother's Addiction Struggles

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Kevin McEnroe reflected on his mom, Tatum O'Neal's, past substance abuse while describing the difference between his mother and her public persona.
Source: JM11 / WENN / MEGA

Kevin McEnroe reflected on his mom, Tatum O'Neal's, past substance abuse while describing the difference between his mother and her public persona.

Article continues below advertisement

He also differentiates her identity as a mother from what he calls her separate persona as "Tatum."

Kevin explained: "When I was little, you were my mom, until your boyfriend gave you heroin.

"You were my mom when you were clean, between rehabs, but then sometimes you were Tatum, too. I used to think Tatum took my mom away. Now I think Mom and Tatum just wanted something different. I think Mom and Tatum didn't always get along."

Kevin also dished details about his own sobriety journey, revealing that when he was in treatment, he was asked to "distance" himself from his mom while she was using.

Article continues below advertisement

Son Feared Ignoring Mother's Calls

Article continues below advertisement
Kevin, the son of O'Neal and John McEnroe, said treatment counselors advised him to maintain boundaries with his mother.
Source: ©1987 RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY (310)82 / MA / MEGA

Kevin, the son of O'Neal and John McEnroe, said treatment counselors advised him to maintain boundaries with his mother.

Article continues below advertisement

The writer also said he was told to maintain "boundaries" with O'Neal – but feared if he ignored her call, she might die.

In 2020, O'Neal suffered a near-fatal stroke, which was caused by a painkiller overdose, and was in a coma for six weeks. She later entered a treatment facility and had to relearn how to read, walk and talk.

Kevin also claims afterward she "started drinking again," while grappling with her pain and rheumatoid arthritis.

Shockingly, the candid son also confides then-boozing O'Neal told him a year and a half ago that she was suicidal, but he knew he wouldn't be able to convince her "to want to live."

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Praises Mother's Sobriety Journey

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Jenna Bush Hager is allegedly positioning herself for a larger role within NBC's daytime lineup.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' Host Jenna Bush Hager 'Masterminding Power Climb at Flagship NBC Daytime Show'

Split photos of Princess Kate, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Diana's $500Million Tiara Will Never Fall Into the Hands of Princess Kate or Meghan Markle

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Despite past struggles, Kevin McEnroe said he is proud of O'Neal and her sobriety journey.
Source: DCA / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Despite past struggles, Kevin McEnroe said he is proud of O'Neal and her sobriety journey.

According to Kevin, his mother has been sober since then – and he's proud of her because he's "never really seen" her "really try" at anything.

While admitting his own experiences have been different than those of the actress, he has realized they are "exactly the same."

He concluded: "I'm proud to be Tatum's son."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.