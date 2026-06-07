EXCLUSIVE: Son's Tears for Tatum O'Neal — Full Story of His Painful Essay of Forgiveness for Addict Mom

Troubled Tatum O'Neal's son Kevin McEnroe has expressed forgiveness for his Oscar-winning mom, while recounting her past struggles with mental health and substance use.

McEnroe, 39, is one of the Paper Moon star's three adult kids with ex-husband and retired tennis great John McEnroe.

RadarOnline.com can reveal in an essay published in The Small Bow, Kevin shares some of his early memories of his mother, now 62 and sober, which include her sending him to buy cigarettes, him throwing away her drugs and her offering him a "line" if he desired.