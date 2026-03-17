EXCLUSIVE: Olympics Analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir 'In the Race to Replace Kelly Clarkson' on Daytime Gabfest

One network insider said: "There are actual development conversations happening. They're looking at formats. They're running numbers."

NBC is allegedly considering Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir as potential successors to Kelly Clarkson's daytime show.

"They're live-TV pros," another source told RadarOnline.com . "Quick on their feet, visually dynamic, and audiences genuinely like them. That's gold."

Lipinski and Weir have evolved into must-watch TV – with equal parts sharp analysis, fashion , humor and heart.

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Weir and Lipinski's on-air chemistry has impressed NBC executives, exploring Clarkson's replacement.

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With ratings pressure mounting and long-term programming strategy in flux, a senior insider added: "They check every box. Polished, experienced, and they understand spectacle. NBC isn't experimenting – they're positioning."

No contracts have been signed – yet.

"But make no mistake," the source said. "This is serious."