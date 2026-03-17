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EXCLUSIVE: Olympics Analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir 'In the Race to Replace Kelly Clarkson' on Daytime Gabfest

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are allegedly eyeing Kelly Clarkson's daytime show slot after she announced her program is ending.
Source: MEGA

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are allegedly eyeing Kelly Clarkson's daytime show slot after she announced her program is ending.

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March 17 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Olympic Games analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are in contention to replace outgoing chatfest champ Kelly Clarkson as NBC bosses are blown away by the ex-ice skaters' electric chemistry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One network insider said: "There are actual development conversations happening. They're looking at formats. They're running numbers."

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Lipinski and Weir's Sharp Analysis and Style Make Them Must-Watch TV

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NBC is allegedly considering Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir as potential successors to Kelly Clarkson's daytime show.
Source: MEGA

NBC is allegedly considering Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir as potential successors to Kelly Clarkson's daytime show.

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Lipinski and Weir have evolved into must-watch TV – with equal parts sharp analysis, fashion, humor and heart.

"They're live-TV pros," another source told RadarOnline.com. "Quick on their feet, visually dynamic, and audiences genuinely like them. That's gold."

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NBC Insiders Say Lipinski and Weir Check Every Hosting Box

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Weir and Lipinski's on-air chemistry has impressed NBC executives, exploring Clarkson's replacement.
Source: MEGA

Weir and Lipinski's on-air chemistry has impressed NBC executives, exploring Clarkson's replacement.

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With ratings pressure mounting and long-term programming strategy in flux, a senior insider added: "They check every box. Polished, experienced, and they understand spectacle. NBC isn't experimenting – they're positioning."

No contracts have been signed – yet.

"But make no mistake," the source said. "This is serious."

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