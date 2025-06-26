EXCLUSIVE: 'S.W.A.T.' Star David Lim Takes Huge Pot-Shot at Spin-Off Show – As He's 'Raging He's Not in It'
S.W.A.T. star David Lim is taking a giant swat at the show's upcoming spinoff series – because he's not in it, and neither are any of his main castmates except for Shemar Moore, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lim played Officer Tan for all eight seasons of the now-canceled CBS drama, and he admits that it hurt to see the news of a Lim-less S.W.A.T. Exiles show in the works.
Shot Down
"I'd be lying if I said the rollout of the new spinoff didn't sting," he said.
"It was tough to see it announced just two days after our finale – with no mention of the cast who helped build S.W.A.T. from day one. After eight incredible seasons, it felt like we were brushed aside when there could've been a moment of reflection and recognition – for the people who built this show, and for the impact it had on so many."
Costars Niko Pepaj and Annie Ilonzeh, who have also been given the heave-ho from the spin-off, expressed support for Lim.
"Very well said David," Ilonzeh said.
Moore, who plays Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson on the show, tried vainly to soften the blow in an Instagram video of his own.
"Nobody likes change. I understand that. I get it 100 percent, but without change, you can't grow," he said.
"You can't win without taking your lumps."
But he went on to boast that he's "the Tom Brady of S.W.A.T.," adding: "That's not arrogant, that's not ego, it's the fact."