EXCLUSIVE: 'S.W.A.T.' Star David Lim Takes Huge Pot-Shot at Spin-Off Show – As He's 'Raging He's Not in It'

Lim played Officer Tan for all eight seasons of the now-canceled CBS drama, and he admits that it hurt to see the news of a Lim-less S.W.A.T. Exiles show in the works.

S.W.A.T. star David Lim is taking a giant swat at the show's upcoming spinoff series – because he's not in it, and neither are any of his main castmates except for Shemar Moore , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Annie Ilonzeh has also been shunned for the spin-off and has backed Lim for speaking out against it.

"I'd be lying if I said the rollout of the new spinoff didn't sting," he said.

"It was tough to see it announced just two days after our finale – with no mention of the cast who helped build S.W.A.T. from day one. After eight incredible seasons, it felt like we were brushed aside when there could've been a moment of reflection and recognition – for the people who built this show, and for the impact it had on so many."

Costars Niko Pepaj and Annie Ilonzeh, who have also been given the heave-ho from the spin-off, expressed support for Lim.

"Very well said David," Ilonzeh said.