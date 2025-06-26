Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'S.W.A.T.' Star David Lim Takes Huge Pot-Shot at Spin-Off Show – As He's 'Raging He's Not in It'

swat star david lim slams spin off show raging not in cast
Source: MEGA

'S.W.A.T.' star David Lim is raging over being cut out of the show's spin-off series.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 26 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

S.W.A.T. star David Lim is taking a giant swat at the show's upcoming spinoff series – because he's not in it, and neither are any of his main castmates except for Shemar Moore, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lim played Officer Tan for all eight seasons of the now-canceled CBS drama, and he admits that it hurt to see the news of a Lim-less S.W.A.T. Exiles show in the works.

Article continues below advertisement

Shot Down

Article continues below advertisement
swat star david lim slams spin off show raging not in cast
Source: MEGA

Annie Ilonzeh has also been shunned for the spin-off and has backed Lim for speaking out against it.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'd be lying if I said the rollout of the new spinoff didn't sting," he said.

"It was tough to see it announced just two days after our finale – with no mention of the cast who helped build S.W.A.T. from day one. After eight incredible seasons, it felt like we were brushed aside when there could've been a moment of reflection and recognition – for the people who built this show, and for the impact it had on so many."

Costars Niko Pepaj and Annie Ilonzeh, who have also been given the heave-ho from the spin-off, expressed support for Lim.

"Very well said David," Ilonzeh said.

Article continues below advertisement
swat star david lim slams spin off show raging not in cast
Source: MEGA

Spin-off cast member Shemar Moore calls himself 'the Tom Brady of S.W.A.T.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Image of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: The Trump Iran War Files — Read the Leaks That Claim Bomb Blitz Was a Failure, Igniting The Don's Most Gruesome War Yet Against CNN and 'Fake News'

Photo of Rodney Dangerfield

EXCLUSIVE: How An FBI Sting Unleashed One of America's Most 'Depressed and Angry' Comedy Acts on the World — As Roots of His Burning Rage Revealed

Moore, who plays Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson on the show, tried vainly to soften the blow in an Instagram video of his own.

"Nobody likes change. I understand that. I get it 100 percent, but without change, you can't grow," he said.

"You can't win without taking your lumps."

But he went on to boast that he's "the Tom Brady of S.W.A.T.," adding: "That's not arrogant, that's not ego, it's the fact."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.