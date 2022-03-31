Sutton Stracke Denies 'RHOBH' Co-Star Kathy Hilton Called Assistant A Homophobic Slur: She's Been 'Nothing But Kind'
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke cleared the air about rumors that Kathy Hilton used a homophobic slur while talking about Stracke’s longtime assistant, Josh.
The designer, 50, addressed hearsay while responding to a fan via Instagram on March 23. "Did Kathy Hilton really use a slur when talking about your assistant?" Stracke simply replied, "No."
Days later, she stood by her claims and defended Hilton yet again on Wednesday.
"Josh is the best," Stracke captioned a group photo. "And he got a promotion yesterday. He is no longer my assistant. He executes everything we do around here with grace and style, and we have fun while doing it! And @kathyhilton has been nothing but kind and respectful to him."
Roberts made that point obvious by sharing the same selfie to his own personal Instagram account, celebrating the close bond they have forged.
Kathy Hilton Has Meltdown During 'RHOBH' Aspen Cast Trip, Got Into Shouting Match With Nightclub Employee Over Michael Jackson
"When you meet good people, hold tight to them," he gushed. "These are two of the most wonderful people I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. And as much as I’ve loved being your ‘homosexual assistant’ this new adventure we are about to take is looking quite exciting. Love you @suttonstracke and @kathyhilton #newadventures #workhardplayhard #goodpeople."
Hilton showed him support in the comments, writing, "Congratulations!!! You deserve it all."
RHOBH fans can rejoice because a brand-new season of the Bravo series is right around the corner airing on May 11, Garcelle Beauvais said during Elton John's 30th annual AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday.
"Friendships are tested. Drama will happen, but also a lot of fun," Beauvais told Entertainment Tonight, pointing out the group’s trip to Aspen is when things took a turn.
"I was happy that we had fun this season," she said. "We did. Except for Aspen."
Reports surfaced about Hilton’s alleged comments shortly after the Colorado trip in January 2022 and her cryptic post on social media fueled the fire.
At the time, she commented on her husband, Rick Hilton’s Instagram page, writing, "Please call me, I need to get out of [here] now!!!"
However, the heiress later clarified that she was just "getting scared" due to being alone in the vacation home they were staying in. Hilton did interestingly admit there were some "squabbles" during the trip, but it appears viewers will have to wait and see how it all plays out.