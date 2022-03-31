Sutton Stracke Denies 'RHOBH' Co-Star Kathy Hilton Called Assistant A Homophobic Slur: She's Been 'Nothing But Kind'

"When you meet good people, hold tight to them," he gushed. "These are two of the most wonderful people I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. And as much as I’ve loved being your ‘homosexual assistant’ this new adventure we are about to take is looking quite exciting. Love you @suttonstracke and @kathyhilton #newadventures #workhardplayhard #goodpeople."

Hilton showed him support in the comments, writing, "Congratulations!!! You deserve it all."

RHOBH fans can rejoice because a brand-new season of the Bravo series is right around the corner airing on May 11, Garcelle Beauvais said during Elton John's 30th annual AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday.

"Friendships are tested. Drama will happen, but also a lot of fun," Beauvais told Entertainment Tonight, pointing out the group’s trip to Aspen is when things took a turn.