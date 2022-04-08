'Survivor' Contestant & Louisiana GOP Official Charged After Allegedly Taping Students' Mouths Shut

Front Page Detectives report that 60-year-old Reverend John Raymond was charged and booked at the Slidell City Jail Thursday after turning himself over to police.

Raymond is the headmaster of Lakeside Christian School in Slidell, Louisiana, and was the first person to be voted off during the Thailand season of Survivor in 2002.

Child services informed law enforcement about potential child abuse at the school back in March, according to Slidell police. The complaint claimed that Raymond allegedly taped multiple students’ mouths shut as a form of discipline. The school official allegedly took a roll of packing tape to the school and would wrap the tape around the heads of students who talked excessively in class.