Convicted Subway Pitchman Jared Fogle Treated Like Royalty By Fellow Inmates In Prison, Says Ex-Con Who Gave Him A Beatdown
Ex-Subway pitchman Jared Fogle was dubbed ‘God’ of the child molesters and treated like a celebrity — complete with bodyguards — by fellow pedophile inmates inside his Colorado federal prison, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Steven Nigg, who famously beat the daylights out of the Fogle in 2016, said he was infuriated at the way the creep was being hailed as a conquering hero by other fawning perverts caged at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Englewood.
“They don’t have much,” Nigg said referring to the child molesters nicknamed “Chomos” in prison.
“So here comes Jared in Englewood and the Chomos were like ‘this guy is famous’ and everybody is looking forward to seeing him because ‘he’s one of us,'” Nigg told RadarOnline.com. “They looked at him as if he was a God.”
The gaggle of creeps even assigned bodyguards to protect Fogle, who was sentenced to 15.5 years in 2015 after pleading guilty to child pornography and traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.
At some point, Fogle allegedly tried to organize the much-hated Chomos to avoid frequent beatdowns from other inmates and demand more privileges from prison officials.
“He was going around saying, ‘there is enough of us and we can do this and that in here,’” said Nigg, who was released from prison in February after serving 12 years on federal gun charges.
“I figured I had enough of this,” Nigg said. “He (Fogle) showed no remorse and was acting like the girls he molested were nothing. And HE was the victim!”
“I lost it. I saw him in the athletic field rec yard, and I went up to him. His two bodyguards looked at me, and they knew who I was, and they said, 'oh no,’ and they ran because they knew I would go through them if I had to, to get to Jared – no problem.”
“They just left him hanging,” he recalled with a chuckle. “(Fogle) tried to throw one punch, I saw his shoulder move and I nailed him extra hard. I only hit him seven times because I had to go. I saw some people walking around and I didn’t want them to see me.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Fogle allegedly cried "like a 5-year-old" as he was taken to the infirmary.
Nigg, now 63, was eventually caught and sent to the Special Housing Unit (SHU) for five months, but he developed a prison-wide reputation as a pervert punisher dubbed “The Chomonator.”
Nigg was transferred out of Englewood and soon learned that other Chomos throughout the federal prison system were targeting him for pummeling their beloved perv king!
“Some of them, believe it or not, wanted to have bragging rights — saying that they beat the hell out of the guy that beat Jared, their leader!” Nigg told RadarOnline.com. “They loved Jared they thought he was the most famous Chomo with them.”
During his 12-year prison stint in seven different facilities, the Tai Chi-loving street fighter pummeled 21 perverts — some half his age!
“I beat the hell out of all of them,” said Nigg, who wants to use his Chomonator fame to raise money for non-profit agencies that help abused children. He tentatively plans to name the group "The Chomonator's Children’s Foundation."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the predatory calls Fogle made were revealed in a shocking docuseries titled Jared From Subway: Catching A Monster, which detailed how Rochelle Herman helped nab the creep.