Convicted Subway Pitchman Jared Fogle Treated Like Royalty By Fellow Inmates In Prison, Says Ex-Con Who Gave Him A Beatdown

Ex-Subway pitchman Jared Fogle was dubbed ‘God’ of the child molesters and treated like a celebrity — complete with bodyguards — by fellow pedophile inmates inside his Colorado federal prison, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Steven Nigg, who famously beat the daylights out of the Fogle in 2016, said he was infuriated at the way the creep was being hailed as a conquering hero by other fawning perverts caged at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Englewood.

“They don’t have much,” Nigg said referring to the child molesters nicknamed “Chomos” in prison.