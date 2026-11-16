EXCLUSIVE: Stevie Wonder Faces Legal Fight With Former Fiancée
Nov. 16 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Stevie Wonder is taking his former fiancée to court in a bid to evict her from a Los Angeles home where she's reportedly lived rent-free for nearly four decades, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Stevie is a famously generous guy and has allowed his ex Carmen [Efferson] to stay at the property all this time without asking her to pay a dime," revealed a source. "But enough is enough."
Stevie Wonder's Bitter Property Battle
At one point, RadarOnline.com revealed, Stevie was engaged to another woman – beauty queen Lencola Sullivan – at the same time, when both women were sporting diamond rings.
The 76-year-old singer was forced to bring in the lawyers when Efferson refused to leave, said the source. According to legal documents, she's occupied the Los Angeles property since July 1988 under a verbal agreement, with no written lease and a monthly rent of $0.
The lawsuit also claims Wonder's team tried several times over the summer to gain access to the property to conduct an insurance inspection, but Efferson allegedly refused to let anyone inside. According to the lawsuit, she has fired off angry emails accusing Wonder's legal team of harassment but has declined to publicly comment on the legal battle.
The Higher Ground singer filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 22 demanding that Efferson vacate the property.
Stevie Wonder's Ex Vows Revenge
"Of course, Stevie's preference was to settle this amicably, but the way Carmen has reacted gives him no choice but to make this a formal matter," said the insider.
"That's clearly riled Carmen up to the point that she's not only vowing to stay put at all costs, but also to create h--- for Stevie and fight back with everything she's got."
The 25-time Grammy Award winner – who's been married three times and has nine children – was reportedly engaged to Efferson in the 1980s.
Stevie Wonder Faces Tell-All Threat
"There's the possibility of a tell-all at some point, which would be incredibly embarrassing for a guy like Stevie, who prides himself on peace, love and kindness," said the source.
"At this stage of his life, it's the last thing he needs or deserves."