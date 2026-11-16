EXCLUSIVE: Stevie Wonder Faces Legal Fight With Former Fiancée

At one point, RadarOnline.com revealed, Stevie was engaged to another woman – beauty queen Lencola Sullivan – at the same time, when both women were sporting diamond rings.

The 76-year-old singer was forced to bring in the lawyers when Efferson refused to leave, said the source. According to legal documents, she's occupied the Los Angeles property since July 1988 under a verbal agreement, with no written lease and a monthly rent of $0.

The lawsuit also claims Wonder's team tried several times over the summer to gain access to the property to conduct an insurance inspection, but Efferson allegedly refused to let anyone inside. According to the lawsuit, she has fired off angry emails accusing Wonder's legal team of harassment but has declined to publicly comment on the legal battle.

The Higher Ground singer filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 22 demanding that Efferson vacate the property.