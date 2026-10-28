'I'm Feeling Harassed': Carmen Efferson Fires Back at Stevie Wonder's Lawyers Before the Singer Sues to Evict Her From His Studio City Home
Oct. 28 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
A woman who dated legendary singer Stevie Wonder in the late 1980s is floored that he's trying to evict her from a home he owns, where she's lived for the past four decades, RadarOnline.com reports.
Carmen Efferson has been living rent-free in a Hollywood Hills home owned by Wonder, 76, who sued to evict his former flame in August. She now claims she feels "harassed" by the sudden situation.
Legal Showdown Began in the Summer of 2026
Efferson, 76, claims she's called the property home since July 1988, when she and Wonder allegedly struck a verbal deal allowing her to live there rent-free indefinitely. But despite the arrangement, she never received a deed granting her legal ownership of the house.
The bitter showdown reportedly erupted over the summer when Wonder's representatives repeatedly tried to enter the house for an insurance inspection, but were met with resistance. According to the lawsuit, Efferson allegedly refused to let the music icon's team into the house, despite multiple attempts to gain entry.
Carmen Efferson Claimed She Felt 'Harassed' by Stevie Wonder's Lawyers
The legal battle heated up on July 23, when Wonder's attorneys allegedly warned Efferson that an insurance inspector would visit the following week to examine the property. But his former lover reportedly dug in her heels, refusing to allow anyone through the front door and firing back that she felt she was being harassed, according to the court filing.
Efferson allegedly took the bitter standoff to another level, threatening to call the cops if Wonder's representatives entered the house without her blessing, according to an email cited in the complaint.
The Superstition singer's lawyers then slapped his ex with a 30-day eviction notice, ordering her to pack her bags by August 27. When she allegedly refused to budge, they fired off a second warning on October 6 before escalating the ugly dispute into a full-blown court battle.
Stevie Wonder's Lawyers Fire Back
Wonder's legal team is now pushing to have Efferson booted from the property, arguing she's violated the terms of their decades-old arrangement. The 25-time Grammy winner is also seeking to make his former paramour pay his legal bills and up to $600 in statutory damages.
However, Efferson upped the ante by accusing one of Wonder's attorneys of using a racist and discriminatory tone in their communications. Attorney David Huff fired back at the explosive allegation, pointing out that the lawyer who initially contacted her was his law partner, Tempestt Tatum, who is neither white nor male.
Stevie Wonder Has Been Married Three Times
While Wonder and Efferson never married, the Higher Ground artist has and has nine children with five different women.
He first married fellow Motown star Syreeta Wright in 1970, but their marriage fizzled out 18 months later, and they finalized their divorce in 1972. Wonder gave marriage another shot in 2001 with fashion designer Kai Millard, but that union also went bust. The pair separated in 2009, and Wonder filed for divorce in 2012 before the split was finalized in 2015.
Wonder found love for a third time with Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, who is 25 years his junior. The pair tied the knot in a lavish, star-studded July 2017 ceremony at the exclusive Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, with A-list guests including John Legend, Usher and Pharrell Williams helping celebrate the extravagant affair.
The couple shares two daughters, Zaiah and Nia, the youngest of Wonder's nine children.