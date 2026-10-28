'I'm Feeling Harassed': Carmen Efferson Fires Back at Stevie Wonder's Lawyers Before the Singer Sues to Evict Her From His Studio City Home

Carmen Efferson has been living rent-free in a Hollywood Hills home owned by Wonder, 76, who sued to evict his former flame in August. She now claims she feels "harassed" by the sudden situation.

A woman who dated legendary singer Stevie Wonder in the late 1980s is floored that he's trying to evict her from a home he owns, where she's lived for the past four decades, RadarOnline.com reports.

The bitter showdown reportedly erupted over the summer when Wonder's representatives repeatedly tried to enter the house for an insurance inspection, but were met with resistance. According to the lawsuit, Efferson allegedly refused to let the music icon's team into the house, despite multiple attempts to gain entry.

Efferson, 76, claims she's called the property home since July 1988, when she and Wonder allegedly struck a verbal deal allowing her to live there rent-free indefinitely. But despite the arrangement, she never received a deed granting her legal ownership of the house.

The legal battle heated up on July 23, when Wonder's attorneys allegedly warned Efferson that an insurance inspector would visit the following week to examine the property. But his former lover reportedly dug in her heels, refusing to allow anyone through the front door and firing back that she felt she was being harassed, according to the court filing.

Efferson allegedly took the bitter standoff to another level, threatening to call the cops if Wonder's representatives entered the house without her blessing, according to an email cited in the complaint.

The Superstition singer's lawyers then slapped his ex with a 30-day eviction notice, ordering her to pack her bags by August 27. When she allegedly refused to budge, they fired off a second warning on October 6 before escalating the ugly dispute into a full-blown court battle.