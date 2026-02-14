EXCLUSIVE: Read the Full, Uncensored Low-Down on Steven Spielberg's Secret Beef With Ben Affleck

The director, 79, allegedly later recounted the story to Binder: His young son was playing in the pool when he climbed out and accidentally pushed Affleck – who was still fully dressed – into the water.

Affleck allegedly lost his temper, grabbed the child and tossed him back into the pool, making the boy cry.

The incident resurfaced years later when Binder, 67, was trying to cast Affleck in the early-2000s film Man About Town. Spielberg, whom Binder hoped to recruit for the project, quickly shut the idea down.

"I just don't like to work with him," Spielberg said, according to Binder. "Plus his last two movies bombed. Find somebody else. Anyone but him. He's cold as hell."