Steven Spielberg
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Read the Full, Uncensored Low-Down on Steven Spielberg's Secret Beef With Ben Affleck

Steven Spielberg's long-simmering beef with Ben Affleck has revealed the tension and creative clashes behind the scenes.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 14 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Steven Spielberg has a beef with Ben Affleck – and it reportedly stems from an awkward poolside incident that left the legendary director's young son in tears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to filmmaker Mike Binder, the drama unfolded in the late '90s after Spielberg invited Affleck to a party at his home.

Mike Binder recalled Steven Spielberg objected to casting Ben Affleck after a poolside incident involving his son.
Source: MEGA

The director, 79, allegedly later recounted the story to Binder: His young son was playing in the pool when he climbed out and accidentally pushed Affleck – who was still fully dressed – into the water.

Affleck allegedly lost his temper, grabbed the child and tossed him back into the pool, making the boy cry.

The incident resurfaced years later when Binder, 67, was trying to cast Affleck in the early-2000s film Man About Town. Spielberg, whom Binder hoped to recruit for the project, quickly shut the idea down.

"I just don't like to work with him," Spielberg said, according to Binder. "Plus his last two movies bombed. Find somebody else. Anyone but him. He's cold as hell."

steven spielbergs secret beef ben affleck feud
Source: MEGA

Affleck questioned Binder about Spielberg's role in blocking him from 'Man About Town.'

Binder was forced to tell Affleck, 53, that the project had stalled – but he already suspected the truth. "Ben calls me up," Binder recalled. "Did Steven Spielberg tell you I threw his kid into the water? Is that why I'm not in your movie?"

Binder denied it – at least at first – but Affleck was not convinced. "Yes he did," Affleck shot back. "That's why I'm not in the movie."

Despite the setback, Binder and Affleck eventually made Man About Town anyway. The result? The 2006 film went straight to video.

