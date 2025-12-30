Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Terri Irwin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Terri Irwin's Hollywood Glow-up! Crocodile Hunter Steve's Widow Turns Heads After Glam Makeover... And Now Eligible Bachelors Are Trying to Land a Date

terri irwin turns heads glam makeover bachelors notice
Source: MEGA

Terri Irwin's Hollywood glow-up shows Steve's widow turning heads after a striking glam makeover.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 30 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Terri Irwin was feeling right at home in Hollywood as son Robert Irwin lit up TV screens on Dancing With the Stars – and insiders reveal the Croc Hunter's widow is now on the prowl for a hot new guy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the 61-year-old Aussie mom treated herself to a glam makeover while she was schmoozing up a storm in Hollywood, and her sexy new style is having the desired effect.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Terri’s Glamorous Post-Widow Revival

Article continues below advertisement
Terri had a 'blast' while in L.A. to support her son.
Source: MEGA

Terri had a 'blast' while in L.A. to support her son.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider revealed: "Terri had a blast in L.A. She had a tight-knit friend group, and they scored a lot of invites to events and private parties.

"She's the life of the party with her quick wit and warmhearted nature.

"Now a lot of folks in Hollywood, famous guys included, are hitting her up with dinner invites."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Terri's world was shattered in 2006 when her beloved husband of 14 years – Crocodile Hunter legend Steve Irwin – was killed when his heart was pierced by a stingray.

Article continues below advertisement

Love Lost Still Lingers

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Erika Kirk has risen after tragedy as Charlie's widow builds new momentum toward a possible 2028 run.

EXCLUSIVE: Erika Kirk's Rise After Tragedy — Charlie's Widow Vows 'No One Will Ever Forget My Husband's Name' as Trump Allies Push Her Toward a 2028 Presidential Run

Split photo of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Fright Christmas! How Vladimir Putin's Brutal Christmas Message Sparked World War 3 Fears — While Trump's Provoked Disgust

Article continues below advertisement
Nearly two decades after Steve Irwin's death, Terri has not dated.
Source: MEGA

Nearly two decades after Steve Irwin's death, Terri has not dated.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Heartbroken Terri hasn't dated since, though she has plenty of male friends, including Hollywood hunk Russell Crowe.

"Terri's a shy character, plus she's been very open about nobody ever being capable of taking Steve's place," noted the insider.

"Still, it's flattering that she's in demand."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.