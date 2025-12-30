EXCLUSIVE: Terri Irwin's Hollywood Glow-up! Crocodile Hunter Steve's Widow Turns Heads After Glam Makeover... And Now Eligible Bachelors Are Trying to Land a Date
Dec. 30 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Terri Irwin was feeling right at home in Hollywood as son Robert Irwin lit up TV screens on Dancing With the Stars – and insiders reveal the Croc Hunter's widow is now on the prowl for a hot new guy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the 61-year-old Aussie mom treated herself to a glam makeover while she was schmoozing up a storm in Hollywood, and her sexy new style is having the desired effect.
Terri’s Glamorous Post-Widow Revival
The insider revealed: "Terri had a blast in L.A. She had a tight-knit friend group, and they scored a lot of invites to events and private parties.
"She's the life of the party with her quick wit and warmhearted nature.
"Now a lot of folks in Hollywood, famous guys included, are hitting her up with dinner invites."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Terri's world was shattered in 2006 when her beloved husband of 14 years – Crocodile Hunter legend Steve Irwin – was killed when his heart was pierced by a stingray.
Love Lost Still Lingers
Heartbroken Terri hasn't dated since, though she has plenty of male friends, including Hollywood hunk Russell Crowe.
"Terri's a shy character, plus she's been very open about nobody ever being capable of taking Steve's place," noted the insider.
"Still, it's flattering that she's in demand."