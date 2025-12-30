EXCLUSIVE: Terri Irwin's Hollywood Glow-up! Crocodile Hunter Steve's Widow Turns Heads After Glam Makeover... And Now Eligible Bachelors Are Trying to Land a Date

The insider revealed: "Terri had a blast in L.A. She had a tight-knit friend group, and they scored a lot of invites to events and private parties.

"She's the life of the party with her quick wit and warmhearted nature.

"Now a lot of folks in Hollywood, famous guys included, are hitting her up with dinner invites."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Terri's world was shattered in 2006 when her beloved husband of 14 years – Crocodile Hunter legend Steve Irwin – was killed when his heart was pierced by a stingray.