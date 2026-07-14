EXCLUSIVE: Steve Irwin's Family Begs Tragic Crocodile Hunter's Son Robert to Slow Down His Love Life After He Snapped Up Wildlife Photographer, Sources Claim

An insider said mother Terri [Irwin] and sister Bindi [Irwin] understand why Robert is so taken with the stunning shutterbug and think she seems lovely, but added: "Their concern is more that he's already racing ahead and making all sorts of plans when the relationship is still very new.

"And their concerns are valid because he's talking about involving Ashleigh in every aspect of his life. He wants her spending time at the zoo, getting to know the family business and becoming part of the wider Irwin world."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the family has carried on the conservation efforts of late patriarch Steve [Irwin], known to TV fans as The Crocodile Hunter, who died in 2006 after being fatally injured by a stingray.