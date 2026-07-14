Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Steve Irwin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Irwin's Family Begs Tragic Crocodile Hunter's Son Robert to Slow Down His Love Life After He Snapped Up Wildlife Photographer, Sources Claim

Steve Irwin's family reportedly wants Robert to take his new romance with a wildlife photographer slowly.
Source: MEGA

Steve Irwin's family allegedly wants Robert to take his new romance with a wildlife photographer slowly.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 14 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Robert Irwin is crazy about wildlife photographer Ashleigh Scully and is making plans for their future in the U.S., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Down Under, the Australia Zoo scion's concerned mom and sis are begging him to slow down, sources said.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Irwins Fear Romance Moving Fast

Article continues below advertisement
Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin are reportedly urging Robert Irwin to slow down his relationship with Ashleigh Scully.
Source: MEGA

Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin are reportedly urging Robert Irwin to slow down his relationship with Ashleigh Scully.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said mother Terri [Irwin] and sister Bindi [Irwin] understand why Robert is so taken with the stunning shutterbug and think she seems lovely, but added: "Their concern is more that he's already racing ahead and making all sorts of plans when the relationship is still very new.

"And their concerns are valid because he's talking about involving Ashleigh in every aspect of his life. He wants her spending time at the zoo, getting to know the family business and becoming part of the wider Irwin world."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the family has carried on the conservation efforts of late patriarch Steve [Irwin], known to TV fans as The Crocodile Hunter, who died in 2006 after being fatally injured by a stingray.

Article continues below advertisement
Scully was described by an insider as a 'perfect fit' for Robert.
Source: @ASHLEIGH SCULLY/FACEBOOK

Scully was described by an insider as a 'perfect fit' for Robert.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Tom Cruise is allegedly asking David Beckham to help him find an English romance partner.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Begs Sir David Beckham for a Leg-Up — Hollywood Icon Desperate for Soccer Star to Score Him an English Rose

the pitt star haunted dennis hopper split

EXCLUSIVE: Haunted by Dennis Hopper — How 'The Pitt' Star is Being Spooked by Legendary Dead Ex

The insider said Scully, 24, seems like a "perfect fit" for Robert, 22, as they share so many of the same passions and interests.

"The problem is that he's already looking years ahead when he should really just be taking his time to get to know her," the source explained.

"Bindi and Terri keep reminding him that there's no need to rush. They're thrilled to see him happy – but they do think he needs to cool his jets."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.