‘He Didn’t Want to Go’: How Fox News Top Brass ‘Pushed Out’ Steve Doocy as Host of ‘Fox & Friends’ — ‘He Was Blindsided’

Doocy told the audience: "After decades of getting up at 3:30 and driving into New York City in the dark, today is the last day I will host this show from the couch.

"I'm not retiring, I'm not leaving the show. I'm still a host, but it's time for a change.

"Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News Media and a friend of mine for over 30 years, and I have been trying to figure out what a guy who's been getting up at 3:30 for two generations should do next. And Suzanne gave me a great option. To keep working on this show, just not every day."