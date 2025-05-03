Your tip
‘He Didn’t Want to Go’: How Fox News Top Brass ‘Pushed Out’ Steve Doocy as Host of ‘Fox & Friends’ — ‘He Was Blindsided’

Insiders claim Steve Doocy 'did not want to leave' his post at 'Fox & Friends.'

May 2 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Longtime Fox News host Steve Doocy is said to have been "pushed out" of his post at Fox & Friends, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an emotional address on Friday's edition of the morning news program, Doocy, 68, announced "it's time for a change."

Doocy told the audience: "After decades of getting up at 3:30 and driving into New York City in the dark, today is the last day I will host this show from the couch.

"I'm not retiring, I'm not leaving the show. I'm still a host, but it's time for a change.

"Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News Media and a friend of mine for over 30 years, and I have been trying to figure out what a guy who's been getting up at 3:30 for two generations should do next. And Suzanne gave me a great option. To keep working on this show, just not every day."

Fox News reported Doocy's reduced role on Fox & Friends will allow him to "spend more time with his growing family, while still continuing his hosting duties."

He added: "When my kids were growing up, I never had breakfast with them. I was always here, Kathy did everything. But starting tomorrow, I'm going to have breakfast with my grandkids and my children whenever I can."

Instead of reporting from the New York City studio, Doocy will be primarily based in Florida, where he will host for three days a week and is expected to report from "coast to coast."

While Doocy and the network claimed his new role will give him ample time to spend with his family, an insider claimed the shocking move was not as mutual as it has been presented.

A senior source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "This was 100% a network decision. Steve didn't want to leave that couch.

"He's been part of the DNA of that show for nearly 30 years, but leadership wanted to shake things up."

Another insider claimed Doocy's new "remote" gig is the network's way of "easing him out."

They explained: "Letting him keep his title and face on the brand for now, but make no mistake – his days in the spotlight are winding down."

Meanwhile, a staffer claimed the longtime host, who joined Fox News in 1996, was completely "blindsided" by the network's decision.

They said: "This wasn't about family or flexibility. This was Fox making room for new blood and moving him out with as little noise as possible."

While Doocy will no longer be hosting from the curved couch, Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, and Lawrence Jones will continue co-hosting duties as normal, though the insider warned to not be "fooled" by the co-hosts' behavior.

The insider said: "Don’t be fooled by the jokes. This is the network putting him out to pasture – gently."

