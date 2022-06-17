CHEATING SCANDAL EXPOSED: Divorce Papers Reveal Steph Curry's Dad Committed ‘Illicit Sexual Misconduct’ — As NBA Champs Laments ‘Y’all Effed This Up’

Steph Curry might feel like he's on top of the world after winning another championship — but behind the scenes, the Golden State Warriors star's parents are locked in a nasty divorce battle littered with bitter cheating accusations and a bizarre wife swap situation.

In bombshell court documents, Steph's mom, Sonya, accused her estranged husband, Dell, of having “illicit sexual misconduct" with several mistresses throughout the 33 years they were married.