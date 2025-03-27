Another Legend Lost: 'Star Wars' and 'Batman' Acting Icon Dead Aged 94 After Stellar Six-Decade Movie Career

Revill's daughter Kate shared the heartbreaking news with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed her father died in a care facility in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, on March 11.

The two-time Tony nominee is known for playing the voice of the Emperor in the very popular franchise film Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

During his career, he also went on to voice other characters in the Star Wars video games like Dodonna in Star Wars: X-Wing, an imperial officer in Star Wars: X-Wing vs.TIE Fighter, and three additional roles in Star Wars: The Old Republic.

He also took on roles in cartoons, such as 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series.