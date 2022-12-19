Stacey Abrams' Campaign $1 MILLION In Debt After Midterm Loss Despite Fundraising Efforts

"People have told me they have no idea how they're going to pay their rent in January," an ex-staffer told Axios. "It was more than unfortunate. It was messed up."

According to the explosive report published on Monday, Abrams' 180 full-time campaign staffers got their final paychecks on November 15, shortly before Election Day.

Two-time campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo confirmed to the site that Abrams owes more than $1 million in debt, explaining that a "cavalcade of negative press and negative polling" made it especially tough to raise cash for their cause toward the end.