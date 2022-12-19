Stacey Abrams' Campaign $1 MILLION In Debt After Midterm Loss Despite Fundraising Efforts
Stacey Abrams' campaign is $1 million in debt after her midterm loss, RadarOnline.com has learned about the cash she still owes vendors.
It may come as a surprise considering the former Georgia State Representative raised more than $100 million in her second straight unsuccessful gubernatorial bid.
"People have told me they have no idea how they're going to pay their rent in January," an ex-staffer told Axios. "It was more than unfortunate. It was messed up."
According to the explosive report published on Monday, Abrams' 180 full-time campaign staffers got their final paychecks on November 15, shortly before Election Day.
Two-time campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo confirmed to the site that Abrams owes more than $1 million in debt, explaining that a "cavalcade of negative press and negative polling" made it especially tough to raise cash for their cause toward the end.
"We did not just lose, we got blown out," she said. "It was the most sub-optimal situation to be in. And we will be dealing with that situation for some time."
"We tried to do the best we could to make sure that help would be there for folks," added Groh-Wargo, noting health insurance benefits lasted through last month.
The debt certainly came as a shock to one former employee, who said they would have never guessed there would be a holdup with payment given how much her campaign raised.
"I figured, $100 million? They should be able to pay me until December," said the staffer.
That timeline was based on the campaigns of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, whose staffers are being paid until the end of the year, per the report.
- ‘It’s A Toxic Situation Right Now’: Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Marriage On The Rocks: Sources
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump Should Face Criminal Charges In Connection With Jan. 6 Insurrection, House Panel Announces
- REVEALED: Further Evidence Shows Ex-Prez Donald Trump STOLE Copyrighted Images For Newly Launched 'Digital Trading Card' NFT Collection
On the other hand, another staff member insisted the compensation was relatively high, further claiming the human resources department worked "above and beyond" to try to set former staffers up with new job opportunities.
Following her campaign loss last month, the Democrat began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, while thanking supporters at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.
"I may no longer be seeking the office of governor, but I will never stop doing everything in my power to ensure that the people of Georgia have a voice," she vowed.