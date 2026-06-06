EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Statue Appears Outside Spencer Pratt's Trailer Amid Race For Los Angeles Mayor
June 5 2026, Published 11:22 p.m. ET
Following Spencer Pratt's successful night in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, a celebration outside the ex-reality star's trailer featured an appearance by Donald Trump — well, a statue of the president.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Pratt's trailer received a visit from a realistic Trump sculpture, along with the man who created it.
Trump Statue To Celebrate
Following Pratt's successful night, filmmaker and former combat reporter Steven Barber proudly showed off the Trump sculpture outside the ex-reality star's trailer.
As previously reported, Pratt revealed his living conditions during a campaign ad as he stood in front of the Airstream trailer parked on the plot of land where his Pacific Palisades home once was before the deadly fires in early 2025.
The residence he shares with his wife, Heidi Montag, and their sons was among the thousands completely destroyed by the devastating wildfire.
"This is where I live," the former reality star said in the ad.
Trump Statue Celebrates
Barber posed with the Trump statue outside of Pratt's trailer, and in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, he said: "(Pratt has) given the state, and the people hope for the first time in decades – and hope is a powerful thing."
He added: "I've been in California since 1984. I got here when Ronald Reagan was president, and I watched the state absolutely disintegrate with left-wing ideology and unbelievable mismanagement from the governor’s office all the way to the mayor’s office – and how exciting it is to have Spencer Pratt set course for a new trajectory that’s going to make California great again."
Barber has been making statues for the Trump administration for some time now, which he has previously called "the greatest thing" in an interview with Newsweek.
He added: "It's the f------ bomb, brother."
Pratt Enters Politics
Pratt shocked political insiders and his longtime fans when he launched his bid for Los Angeles mayor after losing his Pacific Palisades home in the devastating wildfire crisis.
The ex-MTV star quickly transformed into a serious political contender, building a campaign centered on homelessness, public safety, government accountability and the city's wildfire response.
While many fans doubted Pratt's political future, as of June 5, Pratt has gone from long-shot candidate to likely runoff contender – as he currently holds second place in the race to become Los Angeles' next mayor.