EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Statue Appears Outside Spencer Pratt's Trailer Amid Race For Los Angeles Mayor

Following Pratt's successful night, filmmaker and former combat reporter Steven Barber proudly showed off the Trump sculpture outside the ex-reality star's trailer.

As previously reported, Pratt revealed his living conditions during a campaign ad as he stood in front of the Airstream trailer parked on the plot of land where his Pacific Palisades home once was before the deadly fires in early 2025.

The residence he shares with his wife, Heidi Montag, and their sons was among the thousands completely destroyed by the devastating wildfire.

"This is where I live," the former reality star said in the ad.