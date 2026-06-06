Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Statue Appears Outside Spencer Pratt's Trailer Amid Race For Los Angeles Mayor

Spencer Pratt is currently holding second place in the race to become Los Angeles' next mayor.
Source: MEGA/Steve Barber

Spencer Pratt is currently holding second place in the race to become Los Angeles' next mayor.

June 5 2026, Published 11:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Following Spencer Pratt's successful night in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, a celebration outside the ex-reality star's trailer featured an appearance by Donald Trump — well, a statue of the president.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Pratt's trailer received a visit from a realistic Trump sculpture, along with the man who created it.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Statue To Celebrate

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Pratt revealed his living conditions during a campaign ad
Source: MEGA

Pratt revealed his living conditions during a campaign ad.

Article continues below advertisement

Following Pratt's successful night, filmmaker and former combat reporter Steven Barber proudly showed off the Trump sculpture outside the ex-reality star's trailer.

As previously reported, Pratt revealed his living conditions during a campaign ad as he stood in front of the Airstream trailer parked on the plot of land where his Pacific Palisades home once was before the deadly fires in early 2025.

The residence he shares with his wife, Heidi Montag, and their sons was among the thousands completely destroyed by the devastating wildfire.

"This is where I live," the former reality star said in the ad.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Trump Statue Celebrates

Barber posed with the Trump statue outside of Pratt's trailer amid the race.
Source: Steve Barber

Barber posed with the Trump statue outside of Pratt's trailer amid the race.

Article continues below advertisement

Barber posed with the Trump statue outside of Pratt's trailer, and in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, he said: "(Pratt has) given the state, and the people hope for the first time in decades – and hope is a powerful thing."

He added: "I've been in California since 1984. I got here when Ronald Reagan was president, and I watched the state absolutely disintegrate with left-wing ideology and unbelievable mismanagement from the governor’s office all the way to the mayor’s office – and how exciting it is to have Spencer Pratt set course for a new trajectory that’s going to make California great again."

Barber has been making statues for the Trump administration for some time now, which he has previously called "the greatest thing" in an interview with Newsweek.

He added: "It's the f------ bomb, brother."

Article continues below advertisement

Pratt Enters Politics

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Karen Read

EXCLUSIVE: Karen Read Claims Lead Investigator 'Searched Her Phone for Nude Photos' During Murder Probe — After She Was Accused of Killing Her Boyfriend

Photo of Kyle Busch

Everything to Know About NASCAR Icon Kyle Busch's Family Life Following His Tragic Death — Including How He Met His Wife Samantha

Pratt previously lost his home in the devastating wildfire crisis in early 2025.
Source: Steve Barber

Pratt previously lost his home in the devastating wildfire crisis in early 2025.

Pratt shocked political insiders and his longtime fans when he launched his bid for Los Angeles mayor after losing his Pacific Palisades home in the devastating wildfire crisis.

The ex-MTV star quickly transformed into a serious political contender, building a campaign centered on homelessness, public safety, government accountability and the city's wildfire response.

While many fans doubted Pratt's political future, as of June 5, Pratt has gone from long-shot candidate to likely runoff contender – as he currently holds second place in the race to become Los Angeles' next mayor.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.