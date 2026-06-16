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Home > Exclusives > Spencer Pratt
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Spencer Pratt Escapes With Wife Heidi Montag to Hawaii as She Films Steamy New Music Video — Following His Crushing L.A. Mayoral Defeat

Photo of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag enjoyed a working vacation in Hawaii.

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June 16 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

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After a brutal and to make it past the Los Angeles mayoral primary, former candidate Spencer Pratt shrugged off his loss with a working getaway in Hawaii with wife Heidi Montag, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pratt, 42, campaigned tirelessly only to lose days after the election in a drama-filled ballot count. In exclusive photos, he could be seen shifting gears as he helped Montag shoot a steamy music video.

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Working Vacation

Photo of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt
Source: MEGA

Heidi Montag enjoyed drinks with husband Spencer Pratt during a break from filming her music video.

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Pratt looked lovingly at his wife of 17 years in photos from their Hawaiian getaway.

Montag wore a flowing white dress as she sipped champagne, while her long blonde locks fell in beachy waves around her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Pratt was decked out in tropical garb, wearing a buttoned-up shirt featuring palm trees and light blue shorts.

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Heidi Montag Back to Work After Spencer Pratt's Foray Into Politics

Photo of Heidi Montag
Source: MEGA

Heidi Montag chose Hawaii for the setting of her new music video.

Montag was photographed doing sultry poses on the shoreline as the incoming surf washed over her.

It's unclear which new song the pop hopeful was making a video for, but the wet and romantic look was a far cry from her most recent release, Ex Machina.

The official "visualizer" for that tune featured Montag in a futuristic look with a black, high-neck bodysuit, large cutout panels and a heavily embellished silver-and-black crystal overlay.

With her hair tightly pulled back and a smoky makeup look, she sang out the sci-fi-themed lyrics in front of a moving, green digital background.

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Heidi Montag Gets Wet and Sandy

Photo of Heidi Montag
Source: MEGA

Heidi Montag is back to working on her pop music career.

Montag stayed out of her husband's race to become the mayor of Los Angeles, shunning the spotlight as he crisscrossed the city, making public appearances with potential voters and producing viral campaign ads that received widespread national attention.

While she's not becoming L.A.'s first lady, the former reality star made sure to spotlight just how hard her husband hustled in a June 14 post praising his grassroots efforts to become mayor.

"I couldn’t love my husband more and be more proud of him. What an inspiration, what a hero," Montag wrote on X.

"There are millions of us who are so proud and inspired. Spencer Pratt is a hero," one person shared in the comments, while a second noted, "He is an inspiration, and I think he found his calling. I think he’s living the life he was meant to pursue."

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Sun's Out, Buns Out!

Photo of Heidi Montag
Source: MEGA

Heidi Montag served up serious face and more while shooting her music video.

Montag's video shoot got a bit cheeky when the water washed her white dress up to her hips, exposing her bare behind as she writhed in the sand.

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Heidi Montag Strikes a Steamy Pose

Photo of Heidi Montag
Source: MEGA

Heidi Montag sure knows her angles!

Montag arched her back as she struck another pose, showing off her toned legs.

As Radar previously reported, The Hills alums became parents for the first time in October 2017 with the birth of their first son, Gunner Stone. The duo welcomed another little boy, Ryker Rock, in November 2022.

Pratt repeatedly insisted during the primary race that he was running "for my sons," vowing to rescue Los Angeles from years of decline that he said had left the city covered in graffiti and overwhelmed with a homelessness crisis. He further vowed to wage war on alleged corruption at City Hall and to bring back law and order to the city's streets.

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Spencer Pratt Smiles Despite His Election Loss

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Photo of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt
Source: MEGA

Despite losing his bid to become LA's next mayor, Spencer Pratt was all smiles in Hawaii.

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Pratt announced his bid for mayor in January, on the one-year anniversary of the devastating wildfire that took out his home and thousands of others in Pacific Palisades.

He blamed current Mayor Karen Bass for the series of failures that led to the blaze, from a lack of planning for the dangerous windstorm predicted a week in advance to a 117-million-gallon reservoir that was drained and left empty, hampering firefighting efforts.

Bass was away on a trip to Ghana when the fire broke out.

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Spencer Pratt Is in His 'Next, More Interesting Phase'

Photo of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt
Source: MEGA

Heidi Montag and Spender Pratt enjoyed drinks by the beach in Hawaii.

Pratt consistently polled in second place throughout the race and finished as the runner-up to Bass on election night.

However, because Los Angeles County continues counting ballots for up to seven days after Election Day, provided they are postmarked by June 2, the final results remained in flux well after the initial vote count.

That saw Democratic Socialist and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman come back from eight points down to pass Pratt nearly a week after the late mail-in votes were counted.

Pratt has now vowed he's entering into a new "phase," post-election, vowing: "I didn’t get in this for political power. I got in this to expose this corrupt machine, and nothing has changed.”

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