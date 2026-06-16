Spencer Pratt Escapes With Wife Heidi Montag to Hawaii as She Films Steamy New Music Video — Following His Crushing L.A. Mayoral Defeat

Montag stayed out of her husband's race to become the mayor of Los Angeles, shunning the spotlight as he crisscrossed the city, making public appearances with potential voters and producing viral campaign ads that received widespread national attention.

While she's not becoming L.A.'s first lady, the former reality star made sure to spotlight just how hard her husband hustled in a June 14 post praising his grassroots efforts to become mayor.

"I couldn’t love my husband more and be more proud of him. What an inspiration, what a hero," Montag wrote on X.

"There are millions of us who are so proud and inspired. Spencer Pratt is a hero," one person shared in the comments, while a second noted, "He is an inspiration, and I think he found his calling. I think he’s living the life he was meant to pursue."