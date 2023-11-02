'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers' Brother Found With Syringe and Drugs at Death Scene, Left Rehab 2 Days Before Fatal Relapse
Police discovered a syringe and drugs at the scene when they found Olivia Flowers' brother dead from an accident overdose earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Conner Flowers passed away after overdosing on Fentanyl in January — and now, we are learning disturbing details of his last moments.
The coroner’s report obtained by Page Six reveals that a syringe with “red liquid” was located near the Southern Charm star's sibling, as well as a “clear plastic bag containing a green powder residue." Police confiscated drug paraphernalia from the scene.
The report also noted that Conner was discovered by his girlfriend and had just gotten out of rehab two days before his sudden death.
Olivia opened up about her brother's passing earlier this week, revealing that he was in Charleston for the weekend to visit and was supposed to meet up with her that night.
"We were supposed to have dinner together while we were here," Olivia emotionally revealed to PEOPLE in an interview published on Wednesday. "I talked to him on the phone that day and we were going to meet at our house in Isle of Palms. But I went there, and it didn't seem like anyone was home, so I left."
Olivia said she got a call 15 minutes later that changed her life.
"My dad called me and said he could see on the cameras in our driveway that there was an ambulance there. And I turned around to get back but by the time I got there, the house was blocked off and nobody was allowed to go in," Olivia recalled. "I think I stood there for, it felt like an hour — just asking questions, not getting any answers. And it wasn't until the coroner pulled up that I put two and two together and realized he was gone."
Olivia said he struggled with addiction at a young age after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. "It's just heartbreaking," Olivia said. "There are these holes in the healthcare system, and my brother fell into one."
"I remember my parents taking him to doctors literally around the world trying to find answers to these symptoms that he talked about to no avail," she stated. "My parents saw the best of the best clinics, and Conner was just told over and over, 'It's all in your head, you're fine.'"
Instead, Olivia said Conner was prescribed painkillers.
"He started depending, at a very young age, on this prescription medicine to feel normal. And we as a family started to see this toll it took on his body," she told PEOPLE.
The Southern Charm star revealed that Conner became addicted to the opioids and Xanax that he believed were helping him. Revealing that "not only was he getting treatment for Lyme, but he was also in rehab dealing with getting off this medicine," Olivia later insisted, "Nobody wanted to get better more than Conner did."
Olivia said speaking out now to bring awareness and help others.
"Like most siblings, Conner and I have always been very protective of each other. So discussing this loss with a larger audience hasn't been easy. But I definitely want to step outside my comfort zone and use my platform to shed some light and awareness and possibly help others, because I know I'd be honoring Conner in some way by doing that," she stated.
Conner died just one week before his 33rd birthday.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.