South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan Admits To Relationship With Lobbyist, Asks For Estranged Wife to Be Gagged From Speaking About Divorce

By:

Jan. 2 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

South Carolina Rep. Jeffrey Duncan admitted his estranged wife was entitled to a divorce based on the grounds of adultery – and asked a judge to stop her from badmouthing him in public.

The request was revealed in a five-page response filed as part of the divorce filed by his estranged wife Melody H. Duncan.

Melody accused Jeffrey of having an affair with lobbyist Liz Williams “and at least one other woman," court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.

In his recent response, the MAGA-loving Jeffrey, 57, acknowledged the relationship with Williams but denied claims of a second woman.

“The parties were married on December 3, 1988,” the congressman stated in court documents filed in Laurens County Family Court. “The Defendant does not deny that the Plaintiff is entitled to a divorce on the statutory ground of adultery.”

Jeffrey's response also unleashed a host of demands on his wife.

South Carolina Rep. Jeffrey Duncan denied he committed adultery in divorce court documents.

The lawmaker asked for a restraining order to prevent Melody from disposing of their marital assets. Further, he asked that she not be allowed to speak about the divorce publicly.

“[Jeffrey] is informed and believes that he is entitled to an Order of this Court enjoining and restraining [Melody] from discussing this litigation in a public manner, posting about this litigation on any social media sites, or making any disparaging remarks about [Jeffrey] on any social media site or in another public manner,” court documents stated.

The ultra-conservative family values politician asked the divorce court judge to issue a restraining order to keep his estranged wife from bad-mouthing him.

Politics
Duncan, who built his entire political career on family values, asked the court for “possession and use” of Melody’s car, that each finance their own separate homes, and that his estranged wife pays all the legal fees since “[Melody's] actions have caused this litigation.”

“[Melody] is able-bodied, highly educated, capable of working, and has the ability to make a living without the support of the Defendant,” Duncan stated while acknowledging he is willing to pay alimony.

Melody slammed Duncan with divorce papers in September and accused her ex of claiming to be a “dedicated, dutiful husband” with a supportive wife at an August “Faith and Freedom BBQ” rally.

“[Jeffrey] then left the next day and went directly to the home of the paramour, Liz Williams, in the Washington, D.C. area where [Melody] is informed and believes he continues to reside,” Melody charged in bombshell court documents.

Duncan, the chairman of the powerful House Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, & Grid Security, remained mum for a few days before issuing a social media statement that veered from domestic remorse into right-wing mumble-jumble.

Duncan's wife slammed him with divorce papers in September.

“My family is dealing with a difficult and private moment and I’m not going to comment on a deeply personal matter,” Duncan wrote on X. “My focus is fighting on behalf of the people of South Carolina’s third district as we stare down the barrel of a government shutdown as the liberal extremists try forcing us to continue spending beyond our means.”

“I am proud to have one of the most conservative voting records in all of Congress, and that is the approach I will continue taking on behalf of my constituents to fight back against this fiscal insanity.”

Shortly after his impassioned statement, Duncan’s babe was axed from her lobbyist job at Sync.MD – a healthcare technology company, according to Politico.com.

