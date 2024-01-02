South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan Admits To Relationship With Lobbyist, Asks For Estranged Wife to Be Gagged From Speaking About Divorce

South Carolina Rep. Jeffrey Duncan admitted his estranged wife was entitled to a divorce based on the grounds of adultery – and asked a judge to stop her from badmouthing him in public.

The request was revealed in a five-page response filed as part of the divorce filed by his estranged wife Melody H. Duncan.

Melody accused Jeffrey of having an affair with lobbyist Liz Williams “and at least one other woman," court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.