EXCLUSIVE: Sophia Bush's Abuse Nightmare Secrets Laid Bare As Actress Lifts Lid on Suffering at Hands of Man 'Old Enough to Be My Father'
Traumatized Sophia Bush reveals she suffered "every kind" of abuse at the hands of a man "old enough to be my father" while working on the show of her dreams, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Although she did not name the show, which she says had been on her career "bucket list" and has led to "ongoing trauma," she admitted it was after she starred in One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2012 – and readers may recall that she left Chicago P.D. in 2017 after season 4 because of an allegedly toxic work environment.
Bush, 42, portrayed Erin Lindsay in Chicago P.D. from 2014 to 2017.
The experience was "every kind of abusive," not just emotionally, Bush told Bill Clinton's ex-mistress Monica Lewinsky on the former White House intern's podcast.
Tortured Past
"I had a workplace ongoing trauma revolving around an unending situation with someone old enough to be my father," said Bush.
"I did the thing I learned to do and said, 'I will not have my integrity diminished by someone else's behavior. I will be unflappable. I will come to work and do my job.' And I couldn't."
The Good Sam star added the trauma was so bad that she'd wake up "covered in hives," had "really crazy weight fluctuation," felt so much anxiety that she could not bear to be touched, and even found her hair falling out in clumps.
She has previously described feeling "ignored" on the set of the NBC police procedural series.
"I feel like I was standing butt naked, bruised and bleeding in the middle of Times Square, screaming at the top of my lungs and not a single person stopped to ask if they could help me," she said after leaving the series.