EXCLUSIVE: Sophia Bush's Abuse Nightmare Secrets Laid Bare As Actress Lifts Lid on Suffering at Hands of Man 'Old Enough to Be My Father'

Traumatized Sophia Bush reveals she suffered "every kind" of abuse at the hands of a man "old enough to be my father" while working on the show of her dreams, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Although she did not name the show, which she says had been on her career "bucket list" and has led to "ongoing trauma," she admitted it was after she starred in One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2012 – and readers may recall that she left Chicago P.D. in 2017 after season 4 because of an allegedly toxic work environment.

Bush, 42, portrayed Erin Lindsay in Chicago P.D. from 2014 to 2017.

The experience was "every kind of abusive," not just emotionally, Bush told Bill Clinton's ex-mistress Monica Lewinsky on the former White House intern's podcast.