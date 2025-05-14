'Real Housewives' Drama Erupts as Show Veteran Sonja Morgan Opens Up About Her Side of Bust-Up Over $1K Restaurant Bill That Got Her 'Blacklisted'

Morgan, 61, allegedly called Max Tucci, the owner of popular NoHo restaurant Tucci, after finding out her dinner was not on the house – and demanded her meal be comped because of her star status.

Real Housewives of New York City alum Sonja Morgan has broken her silence on reports she was "blacklisted" from a Big Apple hotspot after skipping out on a $1,000 bill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source claimed Morgan was 'hysterical' after being presented with her dinner bill.

Morgan has reportedly received free meals at Tucci in the past and seemingly assumed her recent dinner would also be free.

They said: "She was absolutely hysterical and refused to pay. It was like she was filming a Housewives episode, shouting, 'I'm a celebrity!'"

While Morgan was said to have made things right and paid her tab by Monday, May 12, damage had been done – and the Bravo star was no longer welcomed at the establishment.

"She was absolutely entitled and caused a scene about not paying."

They said: "She was like, 'I don't pay; people pay me (to go to their restaurants).'

Another witness echoed claims about Morgan throwing a fit over her bill.

Morgan claimed there was a 'miscommunication' over an alleged agreement for a free dinner in exchange for promotion.

Morgan later told an outlet the ordeal was the result of "a clear miscommunication," adding: "I believed I was dining in exchange for a promotional post. … I made that known to staff."

Meanwhile, Tucci made it clear that "miscommunication" or not, Morgan was no longer welcomed at his restaurant.

He said: "It's not about me. Don’t do that to my staff. The cost of everything is so expensive right now (for restaurants), and she's just taking advantage.

"There was no arrangement for her to have a comped dinner. She just wanted free food and service."

Now, Morgan has spoken up and given her side of the dramatic dinner.