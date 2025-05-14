Your tip
Reality Tv > Sonja Morgan

'Real Housewives' Drama Erupts as Show Veteran Sonja Morgan Opens Up About Her Side of Bust-Up Over $1K Restaurant Bill That Got Her 'Blacklisted'

Photo of Sonja Morgan
Source: MEGA

Sonja Morgan was 'blacklisted' from the NYC hotspot after refusing to pay her $1,000 bill.

Profile Image

May 14 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

May 14 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of New York City alum Sonja Morgan has broken her silence on reports she was "blacklisted" from a Big Apple hotspot after skipping out on a $1,000 bill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Morgan, 61, allegedly called Max Tucci, the owner of popular NoHo restaurant Tucci, after finding out her dinner was not on the house – and demanded her meal be comped because of her star status.

Housewife 'Hysterical' Over $1,000 Tab

sonja morgan
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Morgan was 'hysterical' after being presented with her dinner bill.

A source claimed Morgan was "hysterical" over the bill.

They said: "She was absolutely hysterical and refused to pay. It was like she was filming a Housewives episode, shouting, 'I'm a celebrity!'"

Morgan has reportedly received free meals at Tucci in the past and seemingly assumed her recent dinner would also be free.

sonja morgan auctions townhome
Source: MEGA

Morgan called Tucci owner Max Tucci and demanded her bill be comped.

Another witness echoed claims about Morgan throwing a fit over her bill.

They said: "She was like, 'I don't pay; people pay me (to go to their restaurants).'

"She was absolutely entitled and caused a scene about not paying."

While Morgan was said to have made things right and paid her tab by Monday, May 12, damage had been done – and the Bravo star was no longer welcomed at the establishment.

'She Just Wanted Free Food and Service'

rhony sonja morgan nyc townhouse rental for sale
Source: MEGA

Morgan claimed there was a 'miscommunication' over an alleged agreement for a free dinner in exchange for promotion.

Morgan later told an outlet the ordeal was the result of "a clear miscommunication," adding: "I believed I was dining in exchange for a promotional post. … I made that known to staff."

Meanwhile, Tucci made it clear that "miscommunication" or not, Morgan was no longer welcomed at his restaurant.

He said: "It's not about me. Don’t do that to my staff. The cost of everything is so expensive right now (for restaurants), and she's just taking advantage.

"There was no arrangement for her to have a comped dinner. She just wanted free food and service."

Now, Morgan has spoken up and given her side of the dramatic dinner.

In an interview, Morgan claimed she was invited to dine at Tucci in exchange for posting about her dinner to her 1.2 million social media followers.

Morgan reiterated she's dined under similar agreements "several times in the past" without an issue from staff.

She added: "There was a clear miscommunication. I believed I was dining in exchange for a promotional post, as discussed with Max. I made that known to staff, and when it seemed we weren't aligned, I offered relentlessly to reimburse him but didn't hear back."

The RHONY veteran noted she gave a "generous" tip when she paid her bill on Monday.

Morgan Shades Tucci

Source: @SONJAMORGAN/INSTAGRAM

Morgan appeared to shade Tucci by promoting two other NYC restaurants on her Instagram.

After Tucci said Morgan was "blacklisted" from his restaurant, Morgan appeared to throw shade at the restauranteur on Instagram.

Morgan shared photos from her dining at Il Tinello Italian restaurant and Rocco’s on E 57th street, which she noted had a "Great crowd and top service."

Influencer Emily Gellis commented: "I hope the restaurants are lining up now to host you! Clearly people don't understand how our business works! Your promotion is very valuable!"

Another said: "I hope they comped the meal as they should."

