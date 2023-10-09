Ohio Social Worker Confesses to Having Sex With 13-Year-old Boy in Monitored Call With His Mother

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Shires was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. She appeared at the Franklin County Municipal Court on Saturday. At her arraignment, Judge Mike McAllister set her bond at $500,000.

Court records stated that the victim's mother contacted police on September 27 after she discovered disturbing text messages between her son and the social worker.

The mother reportedly believed "something inappropriate was happening between her son and Ms. Shires after seeing messages asking if he had deleted the videos and asking if his mom had seen the videos or messages."