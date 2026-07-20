Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > SNL
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'SNL' Star's First Lady Lift — Cheri Oteri Credits Jill Biden's Support in Brutal Breast Cancer Battle

snl cheri oteri jill biden cancer battle
Source: MEGA

'SNL' star Cheri Oteri credits Jill Biden's support during her difficult breast cancer battle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 20 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

SNL legend Cheri Oteri revealed she's had a surprising supporter during her nightmare battle with breast cancer – a former first lady, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress, 63, underwent her second lumpectomy after doctors caught the big C "early" – and she gushed over being "blown away" by how Jill Biden helped her through the ordeal.

Article continues below advertisement

Cancer Diagnosis Led to Friendship

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Cheri Oteri said Jill Biden supported her after she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.
Source: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Cheri Oteri said Jill Biden supported her after she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

The two got acquainted at an event while chatting about their mutual love for the state of Pennsylvania, where Oteri was born.

The event included "all of these accomplished, powerful women in all these different occupations in women's healthcare," she recalled.

Oteri – who's now reprising her role as Gail Hailstorm in the latest Scary Movie – describes her attendance at the event as "so serendipitous."

"It was the weirdest thing because I was just diagnosed with DCIS breast cancer," Oteri said.

DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, is an early form of breast cancer that occurs when cancer cells are confined inside a milk duct without spreading to surrounding tissue.

Article continues below advertisement

Jill Biden Stood By Her

Article continues below advertisement
Biden told Oteri, 'I am with you on this,' after learning about her breast cancer diagnosis.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Biden told Oteri, 'I am with you on this,' after learning about her breast cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

At the end of the event, "Jill came up to me and we were saying goodbye, and I told her I was just diagnosed" with cancer, recalled Cheri.

"And she said, 'When is your surgery?' And I said, 'the 26th.'

"And she said, 'All right. You're gonna get tired of me ... I'm going through this with you.'

"'This woman, before my surgery, after my surgery, she just goes, 'I am with you on this.' I was blown away."

Biden established the nonprofit organization Biden Breast Health Initiative in 1993, and in 2024, she announced $100 million of federal funds would be used for women's health research.

Article continues below advertisement

Actress Urges Women Get Screened

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
brady bunch stars big bucks tv comeback

EXCLUSIVE: A Very Brady Cash Grab — Sitcom Stars Push For Big-Bucks TV Comeback

Photo of Mick Jagger

EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger Branded 'Rock's Mr Nasty' After He Admits Battle With Gigantic Ego at Peak of His Pomp

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Following her breast cancer diagnosis, Oteri urged women to get mammograms after her cancer was caught early.
Source: FS2 / WENN.com / MEGA

Following her breast cancer diagnosis, Oteri urged women to get mammograms after her cancer was caught early.

"We will build a healthcare system where women are not just an afterthought," Biden vowed.

The former first lady has a "big heart" and is "a beautiful human being," said Cheri. She also encouraged all women to keep up with their health checkups, saying: "My message to everybody is get your mammogram. I caught it [cancer] really early."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.