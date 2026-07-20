EXCLUSIVE: 'SNL' Star's First Lady Lift — Cheri Oteri Credits Jill Biden's Support in Brutal Breast Cancer Battle

The two got acquainted at an event while chatting about their mutual love for the state of Pennsylvania, where Oteri was born.

The event included "all of these accomplished, powerful women in all these different occupations in women's healthcare," she recalled.

Oteri – who's now reprising her role as Gail Hailstorm in the latest Scary Movie – describes her attendance at the event as "so serendipitous."

"It was the weirdest thing because I was just diagnosed with DCIS breast cancer," Oteri said.

DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, is an early form of breast cancer that occurs when cancer cells are confined inside a milk duct without spreading to surrounding tissue.