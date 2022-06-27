‘I Was in ‘Destructo’ Mode: Smoking, Drinking, Drugs, Boys’: How Lisa Marie Presley Struggled To Find Her Way Beyond The Shadow Of Her Famous Father

Lisa Marie Presley once said she could feel her father's spirit whenever she visits Graceland, his estate in Memphis where she spent so much of her childhood. There, she can still see “Daddy” telling jokes in the Jungle Room or rushing downstairs to pull her into a bear hug when she arrived for a visit. “I'm always happy when I'm here," Lisa Marie, 54, said in 2012, on the 35th anniversary of Elvis's death. “It always reminds me of when I was the happiest in my life.”

As cinema-goers thrill to Baz Luhrmann’s new blockbuster Elvis biopic, to Lisa Marie the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll was always simply Daddy.