Smash Mouth Co-founder Steve Harwell Dead at 56 After Suffering Liver Failure
Smash Mouth co-founder and former lead singer Steve Harwell has passed away at 56 following a short battle with liver failure, RadarOnline.com can sadly confirm.
According to band manager Robert Hayes, Harwell passed away “peacefully and comfortably” at his home in Boise, Idaho on Monday morning while “surrounded by family and friends.”
Hayes confirmed Harwell’s tragic passing in a lengthy statement to Rolling Stone on Monday morning.
“Steve has been retired from Smash Mouth for two years now, and the band continues to tour with new vocalist Zach Goode,” Hayes told Rolling Stone. “That said, Steve’s legacy will live on through the music.”
“With Steve, Smash Mouth has sold over 10 Million albums worldwide and topped the charts with two #1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles, three Hot 100 singles, four Billboard 200 albums, and a Grammy nomination not to mention the hundreds of film and television placements and of course those musical features in Shrek,” the Smash Mouth manager continued.
“Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. He loved the fans and loved to perform. Steve Harwell was a true American Original,” Hayes said. “A larger-than-life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle.”
“Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom,” Harwell’s former band manager added. “And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable.”
“His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones,” the statement concluded. “Steve lived a 100 percent full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out.”
As RadarOnline.com reported over the weekend, it was revealed that Harwell battled medical complications for years and was receiving hospice care at his home in Boise.
The 56-year-old Smash Mouth co-founder reportedly entered the final stages of liver failure on Sunday and he was not expected to survive through the week.
- REVEALED: Jimmy Buffet Suffered Skin Cancer Battle for Years Before Death at 76, Paul McCartney Visited Singer in Final Days
- Last Photos: Bob Barker Seen in Wheelchair Sunbathing Outside His Los Angeles Home Before His Death
- Bob Barker: Legendary 'The Price is Right' Game Show Host and Animal Rights Activist Dead at 99 Due to Natural Causes
"He likely has only a week or so to live,” Harwell’s rep told TMZ over the weekend.
Harwell announced his retirement from Smash Mouth in 2021 after he suffered a startling health scare during a live performance.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I've tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn't able to," Harwell said after leaving the band two years ago. "I cannot wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next."
"Despite Steve's best efforts to work through these ailments, he is heartbroken to share that it has become impossible for him to continue doing what he loves most, performing in front of the band's millions of fans around the world,” the remaining Smash Mouth members added in a separate statement at the time.
Although Hayes did not confirm Harwell’s cause of death in his statement to Rolling Stone, it is suspected the former lead singer passed away from liver failure.
R.I.P Steve Harwell.