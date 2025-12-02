Simon Cowell Makes Sly Dig At 'American Idol' Host Ryan Seacrest by Claiming he 'Always Wanted to Be Famous'... as TV Judge Admits 'I Don't Follow His Career'

The music mogul, 66, opened up about his fractured relationship with his former co-star, 50, while promoting his new Netflix series.

Simon Cowell has taken a swipe at Ryan Seacrest by claiming the ex- American Idol judge "always wanted to be famous," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cowell admitted his ex-colleague 'works hard' due to his 'desire' to be 'famous.'

He threw shade on his former colleague when he was asked if he was "mystified" by Seacrest's success, and then laughed, trying to explain it.

"I can't really answer that one if I'm being honest with you. He does work hard," Cowell said. "I don't know, actually. He was very, very ambitious. And look, I don't follow his career if I'm being honest with you. So I don't know what he's done or doing."

He added: "We rarely talk now. I always knew with Ryan, he was very steely about his career, wanting to be famous. I mean this massive, massive desire about being very famous."

Cowell worked alongside Seacrest from American Idol's first season in 2002 until his departure in 2010.

They regularly butted heads on camera, and one scene particularly shocked viewers when it aired on Season 6 in 2007.