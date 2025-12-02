Simon Cowell Makes Sly Dig At 'American Idol' Host Ryan Seacrest by Claiming he 'Always Wanted to Be Famous'... as TV Judge Admits 'I Don't Follow His Career'
Dec. 2 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Simon Cowell has taken a swipe at Ryan Seacrest by claiming the ex-American Idol judge "always wanted to be famous," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The music mogul, 66, opened up about his fractured relationship with his former co-star, 50, while promoting his new Netflix series.
'I Don't Follow His Career'
He threw shade on his former colleague when he was asked if he was "mystified" by Seacrest's success, and then laughed, trying to explain it.
"I can't really answer that one if I'm being honest with you. He does work hard," Cowell said. "I don't know, actually. He was very, very ambitious. And look, I don't follow his career if I'm being honest with you. So I don't know what he's done or doing."
He added: "We rarely talk now. I always knew with Ryan, he was very steely about his career, wanting to be famous. I mean this massive, massive desire about being very famous."
Cowell worked alongside Seacrest from American Idol's first season in 2002 until his departure in 2010.
They regularly butted heads on camera, and one scene particularly shocked viewers when it aired on Season 6 in 2007.
A Fractured Relationship?
When a contestant complained about having to wear high heels and dresses on the show, Seacrest asked Cowell for any advice he could offer. "You should know, Ryan," Cowell responded.
"Stay out of my closet,” Seacrest warned Cowell.
“Well, come out,” the music mogul quipped, seemingly joking about the host’s sexuality. Seacrest has always dated women and denied gay rumors in his early days of fame.
According to a report at the time, the jab was scripted and planned ahead of time.
"When the show is on the road for auditions, the two go for drinks and dinner," an insider said, adding, "There's no real drama. It's all for the cameras."
The Wheel of Fortune host denied a long-standing feud with Cowell in 2017, insisting he "misses" working with him.
Cowell 'Jealous' Of Seacrest's Success
Cowell was part of the original trio of American Idol judges, which also included Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul, while Seacrest co-hosted with comedian Brian Dunkleman, who left the series after its first season.
The series remained a rating juggernaut through 2011, and Cowell left amid the peak in 2010 after finishing up season nine, while Seacrest has remained the host of American Idol ever since.
Seacrest made dismissive comments about Cowell in 2010, shortly after he had departed the show.
He said Cowell had been "so jealous" of him, adding, "From Day One, he was envious of my career at such a young age."
But the former Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host had changed his tune in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in the same year.
"We're actually friendly," he claimed. "We don't hold a grudge. We have a very competitive spirit and attitude on the show, but we're friends."
Seacrest shared similarly positive comments about Cowell in a 2017 appearance on DeGeneres' talk show, saying that the America's Got Talent judge was "always entertaining."