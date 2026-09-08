EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell 'Faces New Back Surgery Amid Paralysis Fears'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Simon broke his back and endured six hours of surgery to have a metal rod inserted in his back to stabilize his spine.

"It was a lot worse than people thought," he said in 2023. "I had a lot of long-term nerve damage as well."

He even revealed last year that his surgeon feared he would never walk again. Simon said the doctor showed him an X-ray and he said, "Look, I'm not going to lie, Simon, I don't know if I can fix this," he recounted on a recent podcast.

Shockingly, the TV villain crashed his e-bike – again – in 2022 and was later pictured with a yellow cast on his arm, leading people to believe he had broken it.

Despite his reported plans to have another surgery, Cowell said he's fitter than ever, having dropped 42 pounds and a whopping 80 cigarettes-a-day habit.