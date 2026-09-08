EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell 'Faces New Back Surgery Amid Paralysis Fears'
Sept. 8 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Simon Cowell is reportedly going under the knife for a second time in a desperate bid to fix his chronic back pain – fueling fears that he may never find relief and may even be courting paralysis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The American Idol mogul, 66, was believed to be on the mend after previous procedures to address painful injuries he suffered in a terrifying October 2020 e-bike accident.
Cowell's E-Bike Crashes Take Toll
As RadarOnline.com reported, Simon broke his back and endured six hours of surgery to have a metal rod inserted in his back to stabilize his spine.
"It was a lot worse than people thought," he said in 2023. "I had a lot of long-term nerve damage as well."
He even revealed last year that his surgeon feared he would never walk again. Simon said the doctor showed him an X-ray and he said, "Look, I'm not going to lie, Simon, I don't know if I can fix this," he recounted on a recent podcast.
Shockingly, the TV villain crashed his e-bike – again – in 2022 and was later pictured with a yellow cast on his arm, leading people to believe he had broken it.
Despite his reported plans to have another surgery, Cowell said he's fitter than ever, having dropped 42 pounds and a whopping 80 cigarettes-a-day habit.
Cowell Faces Lifelong Back Problems
"Still, this news is scary as h--- for the folks in Simon's world," a source shared. "It's very clear that his back issues are far from resolved, and he is likely dealing with a lifelong problem."
And a doctor consulted by RadarOnline.com said he still has plenty to worry about.
"All back surgery carries significant risk," said Florida-based longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Cowell. "After an accident, multiple areas can be damaged, and you may not know all the places that can cause trouble."
Doctor Warns of Paralysis Risk
Dr. Gabe Mirkin added: "There is also a risk of paralysis. I don't think the surgery itself will necessarily make the patient worse, although it can. You may chip away bone or put a spacer in to stop the bone from pressing on one nerve, and then it can press on another nerve.
"After a serious trauma, back surgery has about a 50 percent failure rate."