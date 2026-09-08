EXCLUSIVE: Carly Simon's New Song Fuels Fresh Talk About Ex James Taylor
Sept. 8 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Singing well may be the best revenge for Carly Simon – who seems to blister ex-husband James Taylor in a sharp new song, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Once among the hottest couples in pop music, the two have been estranged for years and her latest album features the tune, Maybe I Never Loved You.
Simon Reflects on Troubled Marriage
"Maybe I never loved you / But anyway, I thought I did," Simon sings. "I married you, we had a kid / That counts for something."
The You're So Vain singer, 83, and Taylor – famed for songs such as Fire and Rain – were married from 1972 to 1983 and share two children.
But their troubled union blew up amid Taylor's heroin addictions and cheating on both sides.
In the song, Simon never identifies her partner by name but wonders about her true feelings for him.
"Maybe I never loved you / Yes, and maybe I did," she confesses. "And maybe you never loved me / Although God knows, you said you did."
Simon Says Their Relationship Is 'Nonexistent'
After looking back, Simon looks ahead, singing: "And maybe it's best to bury whatever it was we had our fill of / Maybe I never loved you / Maybe I always will."
In 2004, the two-time Grammy winner revealed she no longer speaks to 78-year-old Taylor, saying: "I would say our relationship is nonexistent. It's not the way I want it."
She's also said: "I still want to heal him, I still want to make him all right. And I love him so much."
Simon's Love Life Inspired Her Music
In her 2015 memoir, Boys in the Trees, she described their relationship as "far from the idyllic one that the general public reads about."
The new song follows her catalog of confessional hits, including Haven't Got Time for the Pain, That's the Way I've Always Heard It Should Be and Anticipation.
Over the years, Simon was linked to several A-list heartthrobs, including Jack Nicholson, Mick Jagger and Warren Beatty – who Simon admitted in 2015 was one of the subjects of her iconic 1972 hit You're So Vain.