Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Carly Simon
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Carly Simon's New Song Fuels Fresh Talk About Ex James Taylor

Carly Simon's new song fuels fresh speculation that she is reflecting on her marriage to James Taylor.
Source: MEGA

Carly Simon's new song fuels fresh speculation that she is reflecting on her marriage to James Taylor.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Singing well may be the best revenge for Carly Simon – who seems to blister ex-husband James Taylor in a sharp new song, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Once among the hottest couples in pop music, the two have been estranged for years and her latest album features the tune, Maybe I Never Loved You.

Article continues below advertisement

Simon Reflects on Troubled Marriage

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Carly Simon and James Taylor were married from 1972 to 1983 and share two children.
Source: MEGA

Carly Simon and James Taylor were married from 1972 to 1983 and share two children.

Article continues below advertisement

"Maybe I never loved you / But anyway, I thought I did," Simon sings. "I married you, we had a kid / That counts for something."

The You're So Vain singer, 83, and Taylor – famed for songs such as Fire and Rain – were married from 1972 to 1983 and share two children.

But their troubled union blew up amid Taylor's heroin addictions and cheating on both sides.

In the song, Simon never identifies her partner by name but wonders about her true feelings for him.

"Maybe I never loved you / Yes, and maybe I did," she confesses. "And maybe you never loved me / Although God knows, you said you did."

Article continues below advertisement

Simon Says Their Relationship Is 'Nonexistent'

Article continues below advertisement
Taylor and Simon were no longer speaking when she discussed their relationship in 2004.
Source: MEGA

Taylor and Simon were no longer speaking when she discussed their relationship in 2004.

Article continues below advertisement

After looking back, Simon looks ahead, singing: "And maybe it's best to bury whatever it was we had our fill of / Maybe I never loved you / Maybe I always will."

In 2004, the two-time Grammy winner revealed she no longer speaks to 78-year-old Taylor, saying: "I would say our relationship is nonexistent. It's not the way I want it."

She's also said: "I still want to heal him, I still want to make him all right. And I love him so much."

Article continues below advertisement

Simon's Love Life Inspired Her Music

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Robert De Niro reportedly steps up for Ariana Grande as the singer and actress faces a career slowdown.

EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro 'Steps Up for Ariana Grande Amid Career Slowdown'

Sydney Sweeney reportedly moves into Scooter Braun's $65M mansion as their relationship grows serious.

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney 'Moves Into Scooter Braun's $65Million Mansion'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Jack Nicholson, Mick Jagger and Warren Beatty were romantically linked to Simon over the years.
Source: MEGA

Jack Nicholson, Mick Jagger and Warren Beatty were romantically linked to Simon over the years.

In her 2015 memoir, Boys in the Trees, she described their relationship as "far from the idyllic one that the general public reads about."

The new song follows her catalog of confessional hits, including Haven't Got Time for the Pain, That's the Way I've Always Heard It Should Be and Anticipation.

Over the years, Simon was linked to several A-list heartthrobs, including Jack Nicholson, Mick Jagger and Warren Beatty – who Simon admitted in 2015 was one of the subjects of her iconic 1972 hit You're So Vain.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.