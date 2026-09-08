EXCLUSIVE: Carly Simon's New Song Fuels Fresh Talk About Ex James Taylor

"Maybe I never loved you / But anyway, I thought I did," Simon sings. "I married you, we had a kid / That counts for something."

The You're So Vain singer, 83, and Taylor – famed for songs such as Fire and Rain – were married from 1972 to 1983 and share two children.

But their troubled union blew up amid Taylor's heroin addictions and cheating on both sides.

In the song, Simon never identifies her partner by name but wonders about her true feelings for him.

"Maybe I never loved you / Yes, and maybe I did," she confesses. "And maybe you never loved me / Although God knows, you said you did."