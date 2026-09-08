EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro 'Steps Up for Ariana Grande Amid Career Slowdown'

"Ariana's situation has created some chaos around how Focker-in-Law will be promoted and marketed," said an insider.

But sources said the 83-year-old Godfather star has grown fond of the struggling songbird and wants to lighten her load while she takes the time to get back on her feet.

De Niro, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson are reprising their roles in the fourth film in the popular Meet the Parents franchise, which includes Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers.

The three films earned over $1.1billion worldwide.

Focker-in-Law is set to be released the day before Thanksgiving and stars Grande in a major role as the girlfriend of Stiller's son's character.