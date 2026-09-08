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EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro 'Steps Up for Ariana Grande Amid Career Slowdown'

Robert De Niro reportedly steps up for Ariana Grande as the singer and actress faces a career slowdown.
Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro allegedly has stepped up for Ariana Grande as the singer and actress faces a career slowdown.

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Sept. 8 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Hollywood legend Robert De Niro is picking up the slack to help ailing Ariana Grande promote their upcoming comedy, Focker-in-Law, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to industry insiders, the film's marketing campaign hit a major speed bump when Grande, 33, announced she was withdrawing from public life.

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De Niro Rallies Around Grande

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Robert De Niro reportedly stepped up after Ariana Grande withdrew from promoting 'Focker-in-Law.'
Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro reportedly stepped up after Ariana Grande withdrew from promoting 'Focker-in-Law.'

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"Ariana's situation has created some chaos around how Focker-in-Law will be promoted and marketed," said an insider.

But sources said the 83-year-old Godfather star has grown fond of the struggling songbird and wants to lighten her load while she takes the time to get back on her feet.

De Niro, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson are reprising their roles in the fourth film in the popular Meet the Parents franchise, which includes Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers.

The three films earned over $1.1billion worldwide.

Focker-in-Law is set to be released the day before Thanksgiving and stars Grande in a major role as the girlfriend of Stiller's son's character.

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De Niro Backs Grande's Step Back

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Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson will reprise their roles in the fourth 'Meet the Parents' film.
Source: MEGA

Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson will reprise their roles in the fourth 'Meet the Parents' film.

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"She has a leading role and is the focus of the trailer that's already playing in theaters," a source said. "But she's not available to promote the film."

The Wicked star shared she's "taking a step back from visibility" after enduring a barrage of questions and criticism over her drastic weight loss – and De Niro is among the many friends and colleagues supporting her decision, said an insider.

"They all loved working with her – especially Bob – and cheered adding her to the cast," the source revealed, adding they will take on any and all promotion she would have been counted on for.

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De Niro Prioritizes Grande's Well-Being

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Grande plays the girlfriend of Stiller's son's character in 'Focker-in-Law.'
Source: MEGA

Grande plays the girlfriend of Stiller's son's character in 'Focker-in-Law.'

A source said, De Niro, who is one of the film's producers, "wants Ariana to be happy and healthy and for the world to know how funny she is in this movie."

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