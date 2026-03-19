EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Stone's Losing Face — How 'Basic Instinct' Star, 67, is Being Branded a Hypocrite Over 'Obvious New Plastic Surgery'
March 19 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Radiant Sharon Stone recently flaunted suspiciously smooth skin and full cheeks – years after the Basic Instinct babe claimed wrinkle-erasing Botox was no longer for her, said sources who are now calling the youthful-looking star a hypocrite.
Stone, 67, attended the premiere of The Bluff at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles with a taut mug and rosy cheeks – and now critics suggest she's done an about-face after crowing about aging naturally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sharon Stone Sparks Cosmetic Hypocrisy Claims
In 2022, Sharon even told Vogue Arabia that she stopped using cosmetic fillers and Botox decades ago after needing the shots to repair her stroke-ravaged appearance.
Now, an insider shared: "It seems plainly obvious that Sharon has had work done. There's not a single wrinkle on her face. She looks totally unrecognizable. And yet she's out there telling everyone that they need to grow old gracefully and be happy with the older version of themselves, which goes completely against what she's preaching."
Stone recently shared: "Why in 2026 are we still afraid of aging and living in our own selves."
Stone's Mixed Messages Spark Backlash
She continued: "We are more than appearance. We are artists, mothers, sisters, wives, nurses, teachers... and the list goes on."
The insider added: "People are scratching their heads and wondering what the heck is going on. She seems all over the map right now, and this mixed message is getting a lot of backlash with fans.
"She seems to bask in the attention she gets by making these dramatic statements, but it's confusing and hypocritical to say the least."