EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Stone's Losing Face — How 'Basic Instinct' Star, 67, is Being Branded a Hypocrite Over 'Obvious New Plastic Surgery'

In 2022, Sharon even told Vogue Arabia that she stopped using cosmetic fillers and Botox decades ago after needing the shots to repair her stroke-ravaged appearance.

Now, an insider shared: "It seems plainly obvious that Sharon has had work done. There's not a single wrinkle on her face. She looks totally unrecognizable. And yet she's out there telling everyone that they need to grow old gracefully and be happy with the older version of themselves, which goes completely against what she's preaching."

Stone recently shared: "Why in 2026 are we still afraid of aging and living in our own selves."