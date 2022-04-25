Sharon Osbourne Reveals 'Horrendous' Facelift Results, Says Ozzy Offered To Pay To Get It Fixed

“I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f------ mummies that they wrap [with bandages],” she told The Times. “It hurt like hell. You have no idea," Sharon told the London Times about her most recent surgery.

“I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f------ joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f------ Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.'"