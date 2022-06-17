Love Triangle Explodes: Shaquille O’Neal Caught Red-Handed On ‘Mystery Date’ Behind The Back Of ‘Girlfriend’ Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight Anchor

Shaquille O’Neal came under fire on the latest episode of his own podcast after going on a “date” with a mystery woman despite already allegedly dating Entertainment Tonight anchor Nischelle Turner, Radar has learned.

The initial incident took place Sunday night when O’Neal and the mystery woman – who was later identified to be Kin Essentials CEO Dr. Jaime Johnston – were photographed together at New York City’s Jue Lan Club.