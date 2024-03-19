'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Blasts Leah McSweeney for Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo

"With the reality reckoning, I mean ... I do think that the reality people should form a union and have benefits," MJ said during an appearance on the "Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel" podcast, noting that should include health insurance and other perks similar to what actors get while commenting on Bethenny Frankel's fight for change amid drama with the network.

"But I don't agree with what Leah McSweeney is doing from what I'm seeing," Javid continued. "I don't think that she is really a victim in that."

McSweeney's claims were explosive, alleging within the lawsuit that producers intervened with her efforts to remain sober by "intentionally planning scenarios intended to exacerbate [her] disabilities" in order to "create morbidly salacious reality television."