'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Blasts Leah McSweeney for Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo
Former Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes "MJ" Javid sounded off about the lawsuit filed by Bravolebrity Leah McSweeney against Bravo and Andy Cohen, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing that she doesn't "agree" with what the fashion designer is doing.
McSweeney alleged that Cohen and others fostered a "rotted workplace culture" in the bombshell docs filed in the Southern District of New York in February, claiming the defendants failed to accommodate her struggles with drinking and "various mental health disorders."
"With the reality reckoning, I mean ... I do think that the reality people should form a union and have benefits," MJ said during an appearance on the "Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel" podcast, noting that should include health insurance and other perks similar to what actors get while commenting on Bethenny Frankel's fight for change amid drama with the network.
"But I don't agree with what Leah McSweeney is doing from what I'm seeing," Javid continued. "I don't think that she is really a victim in that."
McSweeney's claims were explosive, alleging within the lawsuit that producers intervened with her efforts to remain sober by "intentionally planning scenarios intended to exacerbate [her] disabilities" in order to "create morbidly salacious reality television."
She further accused Cohen of engaging in "cocaine use with Housewives and other 'Bravolebrities' that he employs" and putting those he partied with in a favorable light.
A rep for Cohen denied the accusations, stating "the claims against Andy are completely false."
MJ said she is not "team" Brandi Glanville either during the new podcast interview. Glanville, who has expressed support in McSweeney's legal pursuit, accused Cohen of sexual harassment.
Glanville sent off a letter via her lawyers to NBC Universal, Shed Media, and Shed's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, claiming that Cohen sent a video to her in 2022 boasting about "his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night," allegedly inviting her to watch via FaceTime.
"The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi," Cohen said in response via a statement posted on X. "It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi's response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."
MJ reacted to the claims, telling Uchitel it's a "far cry from, you know, sure we get exploited but we are also participating in that."