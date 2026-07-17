EXCLUSIVE: Seth Rogen Slams Door on James Franco Friendship — Full Story About How Star Refuses Olive Branches From Canceled Pal

Rogen added: "I don't know what I would benefit from getting deeply into it in this moment, but I'd say everything I've said ... nothing has changed really since the last time I talked about all this."

The once inseparable buddies first worked together in the 1999 TV series Freaks and Geeks and collaborated on flicks such as Pineapple Express, The Disaster Artist and The Interview.

But Rogen, 44, publicly distanced himself from Franco, 48, after five women – including four girls who had been Franco's acting students – accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior in 2018. Two of the aspiring actresses filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit against Franco, which he later settled for a reported $2.2million.