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Home > Exclusives > Seth Rogen
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EXCLUSIVE: Seth Rogen Slams Door on James Franco Friendship — Full Story About How Star Refuses Olive Branches From Canceled Pal

Seth Rogen allegedly refuses James Franco's attempts to repair their fractured friendship.
Source: MEGA

Seth Rogen allegedly refuses James Franco's attempts to repair their fractured friendship.

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July 17 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Superbad funnyman Seth Rogen's friendship with scandal-scarred James Franco has permanently gone to pot as RadarOnline.com can reveal the filmmaker refuses to give the alleged creep a second chance after multiple women accused the since canceled actor of sexual misconduct.

"The proof is in the pudding more than anything. I have not worked with him in years, you know, but the personal side of it is just... it's so nuanced, and it involves people that I don't know if I should be dragging into this," Rogen recently shared.

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Rogen Refuses to Reconcile Publicly

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Seth Rogen said he still has no plans to work with James Franco.
Source: LISA OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Seth Rogen said he still has no plans to work with James Franco.

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Rogen added: "I don't know what I would benefit from getting deeply into it in this moment, but I'd say everything I've said ... nothing has changed really since the last time I talked about all this."

The once inseparable buddies first worked together in the 1999 TV series Freaks and Geeks and collaborated on flicks such as Pineapple Express, The Disaster Artist and The Interview.

But Rogen, 44, publicly distanced himself from Franco, 48, after five women – including four girls who had been Franco's acting students – accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior in 2018. Two of the aspiring actresses filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit against Franco, which he later settled for a reported $2.2million.

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Franco's Admission Changed Everything

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Franco said in 2024 that his friendship with Rogen had not been repaired.
Source: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Franco said in 2024 that his friendship with Rogen had not been repaired.

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He denied the career-rattling accusations – but in 2021 said: "Over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students, and that was wrong."

That year, Rogen stated he had no future plans to work with his former pal and explained: "I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that."

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Friendship Is Over for Good

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'Freaks and Geeks' marked the start of Rogen and Franco's longtime collaboration.
Source: BT1 / WENN.com / MEGA

'Freaks and Geeks' marked the start of Rogen and Franco's longtime collaboration.

In October 2024, Franco shared that the fractured friendship had never been repaired and added: "I haven't talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it's over. And not for lack of trying. I've told him how much he's meant to me."

Rogen's recent remarks appear to confirm the bust-up is for good as he said: "I haven't talked to him in a long time," and reiterated, "I haven't worked with him in a really long time, and I have no plans to."

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