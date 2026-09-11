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EXCLUSIVE: Seth Meyers 'Staff Fear for Show's Future Amid NBC Budget Cuts'

Seth Meyers' staff fear for his show's future as NBC budget cuts fuel concerns about its fate on TV.
Source: MEGA

Seth Meyers' staff fear for his show's future as NBC budget cuts fuel concerns about its fate on TV.

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Sept. 11 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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As Late Night With Seth Meyers sits on ice for its nearly seven-week hiatus, NBC's budget cuts have staffers wondering behind the scenes how much longer the current version of the chatfest can survive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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NBC Cuts Leave Meyers' Show Vulnerable

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NBC's budget cuts have raised concerns about 'Late Night With Seth Meyers.'
Source: Â© OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

NBC's budget cuts have raised concerns about 'Late Night With Seth Meyers.'

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"The cuts have already been visible. The band is gone, the show is down to four original episodes a week, and now the production shutdown is stretching longer than ever," an NBC staffer told RadarOnline.com.

Meyers did sign an extension with NBCUniversal through 2028, but entertainment insiders warn that doesn't make the show untouchable.

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Staffers 'Polish Their Résumés' Amid Budget Cuts

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Seth Meyers' NBCUniversal contract extension runs through 2028.
Source: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Seth Meyers' NBCUniversal contract extension runs through 2028.

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"People aren't panicking, but they are polishing their résumés," a source said. "It's death by a thousand budget cuts – and everyone is watching where the knife lands next."

Late Night With Seth Meyers is set to return with all-new episodes on Monday, September 21, 2026, following their summer hiatus.

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