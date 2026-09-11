EXCLUSIVE: Seth Meyers 'Staff Fear for Show's Future Amid NBC Budget Cuts'
Sept. 11 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
As Late Night With Seth Meyers sits on ice for its nearly seven-week hiatus, NBC's budget cuts have staffers wondering behind the scenes how much longer the current version of the chatfest can survive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
NBC Cuts Leave Meyers' Show Vulnerable
"The cuts have already been visible. The band is gone, the show is down to four original episodes a week, and now the production shutdown is stretching longer than ever," an NBC staffer told RadarOnline.com.
Meyers did sign an extension with NBCUniversal through 2028, but entertainment insiders warn that doesn't make the show untouchable.
Staffers 'Polish Their Résumés' Amid Budget Cuts
"People aren't panicking, but they are polishing their résumés," a source said. "It's death by a thousand budget cuts – and everyone is watching where the knife lands next."
Late Night With Seth Meyers is set to return with all-new episodes on Monday, September 21, 2026, following their summer hiatus.