EXCLUSIVE: The Heartbreaking Two Reasons Serena Williams Turned to Weight Loss Jabs to Shed an Astonishing 31Lbs

A source familiar with Williams' decision to seek medical help said: "Serena spent decades hearing cruel remarks about her being too muscular or too curvy, and even though she projected strength, it wore her down. The trolling stuck with her longer than people realized."

The insider claimed: "She wanted to feel in control of her body again, not because she wanted to fit in, but because the criticism had left her questioning herself.

"It was the combination of her own body insecurities and the impact of trolling over her curves that led her to drastic weight-loss measures."

Williams previously described the hesitation she felt before beginning treatment with Ro, the healthcare company that guided her through selecting a GLP-1 option such as Ozempic or Mounjaro.

The tennis icon explained: "I did a lot of research on it. I was like, 'Is this a shortcut? What are the benefits? What are not the benefits?' "I really wanted to dive into it before I just did it."

She ultimately started the weekly injections after stopping breastfeeding when Adira was six months old.