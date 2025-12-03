EXCLUSIVE: The Heartbreaking Two Reasons Serena Williams Turned to Weight Loss Jabs to Shed an Astonishing 31Lbs
Dec. 3 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal a powerful mix of personal insecurity and persistent body-shaming pushed Serena Williams toward using weight-loss injections to shed 31lbs, a decision following years of scrutiny that left lasting scars on the tennis icon.
The 44-year-old Grand Slam ace, who recently unveiled her transformed figure in a new PORTER photoshoot, first disclosed in August she had turned to a GLP-1 medication after struggling to lose weight following the birth of her second daughter, Adira.
Turning to GLP-1 Medication
Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, said she made the choice only after months of deliberation and medical guidance, and now feels stronger and more at ease in her body than she has in years.
The PORTER shoot shows Williams by a swimming pool in a striking cut-out swimsuit and modeling a series of bold looks, from a skintight black dress to an oversized 1980s-style leather jacket.
But behind the confident images lies a more complex reality. Williams has spoken openly about uncertainty over her body during different chapters of her life, especially postpartum.
Last year, she wrote on Instagram: "Loving yourself is essential... I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life." Reflecting on her figure, she said: "Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect."
Postpartum Insecurity
And as she adjusted to caring for newborn Adira, she said: "I love that I smell like milk – that milk sustains @adiraohanian I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it's a change that has been well worth it. So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you. OK, now I'm about to go to the gym. Serena."
Those close to the legendary athlete say the emotional backdrop to her weight loss was more painful than she has publicly acknowledged.
Another source said the internal battle Williams faced after childbirth was equally significant.
"She's one of the greatest athletes of all time, but even she struggled with feeling like her body wasn't bouncing back the way she hoped," the insider claimed. "That insecurity chipped away at her, and eventually she felt she needed extra support."
The Impact of Trolling
A source familiar with Williams' decision to seek medical help said: "Serena spent decades hearing cruel remarks about her being too muscular or too curvy, and even though she projected strength, it wore her down. The trolling stuck with her longer than people realized."
The insider claimed: "She wanted to feel in control of her body again, not because she wanted to fit in, but because the criticism had left her questioning herself.
"It was the combination of her own body insecurities and the impact of trolling over her curves that led her to drastic weight-loss measures."
Williams previously described the hesitation she felt before beginning treatment with Ro, the healthcare company that guided her through selecting a GLP-1 option such as Ozempic or Mounjaro.
The tennis icon explained: "I did a lot of research on it. I was like, 'Is this a shortcut? What are the benefits? What are not the benefits?' "I really wanted to dive into it before I just did it."
She ultimately started the weekly injections after stopping breastfeeding when Adira was six months old.
Williams Feels 'Lighter Mentally'
Friends say despite the painful reasons behind her decision, the results have left Williams feeling more energized – and more at peace – than she has been in years.
Williams, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, told PORTER magazine: "It was hard because when I was playing in the beginning – the first 15 years – my body was different. "I had big boobs; I had a big butt. Every athlete was like super flat, super thin and beautiful, but in a different way. And I didn't understand as an athlete how to deal with that."
"It does affect you mentally," she revealed. "Absolutely. You think you're large for your whole life, and you look (back) and you're like, 'I was fit.' Yeah, I had big muscles. I didn't look like these other girls, but not everyone looks the same."
Williams also stressed medication has made her feel "lighter mentally."
"I feel sexier, I feel more confident," she added.