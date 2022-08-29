Your tip
Ex-Secretary Of State Warns Of Another 9/11-Type Of Attack After Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

pompeo
Source: MEGA
Aug. 29 2022, Published 10:21 a.m. ET

A former lead diplomat warned the U.S. could face another massive terrorist attack thanks to the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan a year ago, Radar has learned.

Former Secretary of State and ex-CIA director Mike Pompeo recently spoke on the radio program Cats Roundtable. He addressed the Afghanistan political situation as the world marks one year since America left and the Taliban government took control of the country.

“We are more likely to be attacked like New York City was 20 some years ago, we're more likely to be attacked from [Afghanistan] today than we were just one year ago,” Pompeo said.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Pompeo, who is said to be considering a run for the White House in 2024, ripped President Joe Biden for his handling of the withdrawal. Some have blasted the current administration for the way America left and for allowing the country to quickly fall into the hands of the Taliban.

“We are now one year from what everybody saw with their own eyes: Americans left behind,” Pompeo said. “'The Afghan people clinging to American aircraft as we turned tail and ran out of that country.'

afghanistan
Source: MEGA
The former Secretary of State said the withdrawal helped inspire Russian President Vladimir Putin. It convinced Moscow it could be more aggressive in its conduct and invade Ukraine, Pompeo said.

He also spoke out about the idea of the military being used for political gain and how the armed forces are pushing a “woke” agenda. Pompeo then turned to the FBI, which recently raided the home of former president Donald Trump, and decried its turn toward politics.

“If you have a woke military and corrupted institutions you being to undermine the things that matter most to everybody from New York to California. It begins to undermine our way of life and puts at risk our most exceptional nation,” Pompeo said, according to The Daily Mail.

pompeo
Source: MEGA
RadarOnline Logo

