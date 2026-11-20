EXCLUSIVE: Senior Royal's Bizarre Demand to Airport Staff Over Egg Boiling Revealed in New Book
Nov. 20 2026, Published 11:04 a.m. ET
A senior member of the British royal family once suggested Heathrow Airport staff cook a boiled egg inside a kettle after being told the VIP lounge lacked proper catering facilities, according to an extraordinary anecdote revealed in a new book.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the alleged unusual request is recounted in Heathrow: Gateway to the World, written by Rosalyn Wikeley to commemorate the London airport's 80th anniversary.
Senior Royal's Kettle Egg Hack
The book features recollections from Sonia Dixon, who worked as a VIP liaison officer at the air hub for more than three decades, looking after royalty, diplomats and other distinguished passengers passing through the airport.
Dixon recalled how the unidentified female royal was apparently unfazed when informed that the airport's exclusive facilities could not provide her requested breakfast.
She said: "One senior royal requested a boiled egg."
Dixon explained the VIP lounges had extremely limited catering arrangements, offering little beyond basic refreshments.
She said: "I explained that we lacked the facilities to do a boiled egg."
But the royal had an unconventional solution.
She said: "Pop it in the kettle, my dear, I do."
Dixon's response was equally memorable.
She said: "Ma'am, I would, if I had an egg to boil."
Heathrow has declined to identify the royal involved in the incident.
Eccentric Era of VIP Travel
The exchange is said to have taken place before the introduction of the airport's luxurious Windsor suite, when VIP facilities were located airside inside terminal buildings and reserved primarily for diplomats and royalty.
A source told us: "This is an absolutely hilarious insight into the wonderfully eccentric and privileged world of the royal family.
"Most people would simply accept that a boiled egg wasn't available, but this particular royal apparently thought nothing of suggesting that airport staff cook one in a kettle. The funniest part is that she seemed to regard it as a perfectly normal thing to do, even admitting that she used the same trick herself. It speaks to a different era of royal travel, when senior members of the family were accustomed to having their every whim accommodated, wherever they were."
Today, the Windsor suite at Heathrow caters to high-profile travelers with a dedicated team of 96 staff.
In 2021, Prince William and Princess Catherine, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, reportedly used the exclusive facilities before departing on a family vacation.
The service cost approximately £3,300 ($4,325) at the time.
Queen Elizabeth's 1952 Mourning Dress Drama
Wikeley's book also revisits one of the most significant moments in British royal history – Queen Elizabeth II's return to Heathrow in 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI.
The future monarch was visiting Kenya when news arrived that her father had died, forcing her to return immediately to Britain.
At just 25, Elizabeth arrived home as sovereign, greeted by senior politicians including Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
However, the unexpected circumstances created a wardrobe emergency.
According to the book, mourning clothes had not been packed for the overseas tour, meaning an appropriate black dress had to be discreetly brought aboard her aircraft before she emerged.
Eight Decades of Royal and Star Sightings
Elizabeth subsequently became closely associated with Heathrow's development, opening the Europa Building in 1955 and Terminal 1 in 1969.
She also unveiled the Piccadilly line extension in 1977 and officially opened Terminal 5 in 2008, describing it as "a 21st-century gateway to Britain."
The book includes photographs of famous passengers, including Mick Jagger, Marilyn Monroe, Joan Collins and the Spice Girls.
Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: "It's been an opportunity to recognise the extraordinary role Heathrow has played in shaping British culture and aviation history."
The airport's proposed £33billion ($43.3bn) expansion also features in the publication, which goes on sale through Assouline on November 19, followed by Heathrow retailers on November 20.