RadarOnline.com can reveal the alleged unusual request is recounted in Heathrow: Gateway to the World, written by Rosalyn Wikeley to commemorate the London airport's 80th anniversary.

A senior member of the British royal family once suggested Heathrow Airport staff cook a boiled egg inside a kettle after being told the VIP lounge lacked proper catering facilities, according to an extraordinary anecdote revealed in a new book.

The book features recollections from Sonia Dixon, who worked as a VIP liaison officer at the air hub for more than three decades, looking after royalty, diplomats and other distinguished passengers passing through the airport.

Dixon recalled how the unidentified female royal was apparently unfazed when informed that the airport's exclusive facilities could not provide her requested breakfast.

She said: "One senior royal requested a boiled egg."

Dixon explained the VIP lounges had extremely limited catering arrangements, offering little beyond basic refreshments.

She said: "I explained that we lacked the facilities to do a boiled egg."

But the royal had an unconventional solution.

She said: "Pop it in the kettle, my dear, I do."

Dixon's response was equally memorable.

She said: "Ma'am, I would, if I had an egg to boil."

Heathrow has declined to identify the royal involved in the incident.