A Florida father fatally shot his wife and three young children before taking his own life inside their Plant City home Thursday, November 19, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. The killings came to light after a 911 call from the residence captured a chilling exchange between a man and a young child. The dispatcher reportedly heard the man say, "Sorry, buddy," before a loud bang, followed by a child repeatedly begging not to be shot. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received the call at approximately 3:29 p.m. Deputies arrived at the home in the 1700 block of Sparkman Road at 3:40 p.m. and discovered five people dead from gunshot wounds, according to the agency.

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What The 911 Dispatcher Heard During The Call

Source: Paul Einerhand/Unsplash A loud bang was heard in the 911 call

Sheriff Chronister described the disturbing moments captured by the open 911 line during a media briefing. According to the sheriff, the dispatcher initially heard a male voice say, "Sorry, buddy," followed by what sounded like a gunshot. A small child's voice could then be heard pleading for their life. "Daddy, please don't shoot me. Daddy, please don't kill me," the child reportedly said, repeating the desperate request three or four times before another loud bang. Authorities have not established who placed the 911 call. The sheriff's account indicates that the dispatcher could hear the events unfolding without anyone directly responding to the call.

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Deputies Forced Their Way Into The Family's Home

Source: King's Church International/Unsplash The deputies found the man and his family members dead when they kicked the door

Deputies reached the property approximately 11 minutes after the 911 call. As they checked the outside of the residence, they spotted a young child lying motionless on the floor through a window. Realizing someone inside could still be in danger, they forced open the front door. However, the killings had already taken place, Chronister said. Inside, deputies discovered the bodies of the father, his wife, and their three children. All five had suffered fatal gunshot wounds. The sheriff described the scene as "nothing short of pure evil" and acknowledged the emotional toll on the first responders. The dispatcher who handled the call and the deputies who entered the home were given time off and connected with peer support and mental health resources, according to the sheriff's account.

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Who Were The Victims In The Plant City Family Tragedy?

Source: Bruno Guerrero/Unsplash The sheriff claimed that the man took his life after killing his wife and kids

Chronister said the three children were 1, 3 and 5 years old. Their father shot the children before killing his wife and then himself. Authorities have not publicly released the family's identities. The family had lived at the Sparkman Road property for approximately one year. During that time, the Sheriff's Office had not received any calls for service at the address. Chronister also confirmed that neither parent had a criminal history. Officials have not publicly established what led to the killings.

Investigation Continues As Authorities Search For A Motive

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Source: Daniel von Appen/Unsplash The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide