90s Band Goes Off On Trump For Using HUGE Hit Song to Promote Deportation of Illegal Immigrants —'We Did Not Authorize This'
90s band Semisonic has slammed President Donald Trump's unauthorized use of their hit song Closing Time as part of a deportation video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, the White House and Border Patrol official Instagram accounts shared a video of agents escorting a handcuffed supposed illegal immigrant boarding a plane, seemingly to be deported, while the song played in the background: "Closing time, you don't have to go home, but you can't stay here."
However, the alternative rock band was quick to denounce the usage of their 1998 hit.
A statement shared by their publicist reads: "We did not authorize or condone the White House’s use of our song in any way. And no, they didn’t ask.
"The song is about joy and possibilities and hope, and they have missed the point entirely."
As expected, the controversial clip elicited contrasting responses in the comments section.
One person cried out: "You have GOT TO BE KIDDING ME with this post!!!??????? WOW."
Another added: "This is what our government thinks is appropriate to post? Despicable."
Still others applauded the edgy video.
One person lauded: "Gotta love America specially when it’s ran by a real American."
Another echoed in all caps: "HELL YEAH, USA FIRST, FINALLY!"
'Closing Time' is a staple of last calls at bars everywhere, but Semisonic frontman Dan Wilson - who wrote the hit track - previously told Billboard that the song is also an ode to the birth of his daughter Coco.
He said: "The guys wanted a new song to close our sets with. I thought 'Closing Time' would be a good title. We had spent seven years of our lives at that point, four nights a week entertaining people. That was our life.
"Some bouncers yelling things, closing time coming, all that imagery, literally, that’s how the song started and then when I was halfway done, I started realizing the whole thing was a pun about being born, so I just made sure that the rest of the thing could ride with that double meaning, but nobody got the joke and I didn’t bother to explain. I thought everyone would get it."
Semisonic is just the latest band in a large group of singers to object to Trump stealing their songs.
In August, Celine Dion called out Trump and JD Vance for using "My Heart Will Go On" at a campaign rally without her permission.
After playing the Titanic theme at his Montana rally, the singer’s management team released a statement blasting Trump’s use of the song.
A tweet at the time read: "Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana.
"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use."
The note ended with a cheeky reference to the wedding-dance tune. "…And really, THAT song?"