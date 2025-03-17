90s Band Goes Off On Trump For Using HUGE Hit Song to Promote Deportation of Illegal Immigrants —'We Did Not Authorize This'

'Closing Time' is a staple of last calls at bars everywhere, but Semisonic frontman Dan Wilson - who wrote the hit track - previously told Billboard that the song is also an ode to the birth of his daughter Coco.

He said: "The guys wanted a new song to close our sets with. I thought 'Closing Time' would be a good title. We had spent seven years of our lives at that point, four nights a week entertaining people. That was our life.

"Some bouncers yelling things, closing time coming, all that imagery, literally, that’s how the song started and then when I was halfway done, I started realizing the whole thing was a pun about being born, so I just made sure that the rest of the thing could ride with that double meaning, but nobody got the joke and I didn’t bother to explain. I thought everyone would get it."