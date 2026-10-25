EXCLUSIVE: Fears Over Selena Gomez's Singing Future Erupt Over Vaping Damage
Oct. 25 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Selena Gomez has sparked fresh fears over her singing future after revealing years of nicotine vaping have permanently changed her voice – which RadarOnline.com can reveal is raising questions about whether the damage could permanently affect her ability to perform.
The 34-year-old singer and actress, who has enjoyed success in both music and television, made the admission in an Instagram Story.
Selena Fears Vaping May Have Ruined Her Singing Voice
Gomez, who also suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus, revealed she had struggled to quit vaping and believes the habit has left her voice permanently altered.
Her comments have raised concerns about what the changes could mean for her music career – although there has been no medical confirmation that vaping has caused permanent damage to her vocal cords.
Gomez admitted: "I'm not gonna be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot."
She added: "Nicotine is so hard to quit, and I think I just wanted to say, if you're going through it or if you're even trying to vape, it's just not worth it."
The Only Murders in the Building star also expressed regret about taking up the habit, describing her decision as "so stupid."
She stressed: "It changed my voice."
The admission has brought renewed attention to Gomez's singing career, with the star appearing to acknowledge that listeners have noticed differences in how she sounds.
Selena Gomez 'Concentrating on Staying Away From Nicotine'
A source close to Gomez claimed: "Selena is worried about what the changes to her voice could mean for the future of her singing career. Music has always been a huge part of her life, and the thought that vaping might have caused lasting damage is upsetting. She's trying to stay positive, but there's a fear that her voice may never sound quite the same again."
A music industry insider added: "There's a genuine concern about whether Selena's voice will be strong enough for the demands of recording and performing in the future. Nobody is saying her singing career is over, but she's clearly worried about the changes she's noticed. The uncertainty over whether her voice can recover is the biggest issue.
"Selena deeply regrets vaping, particularly because singing is something she loves. She never imagined that taking up the habit could potentially affect her voice in this way. What's frightening for her is not knowing whether the changes are permanent or whether things might improve over time."
They noted, "Selena has been remarkably open about her struggles, but admitting that vaping changed her voice is a big deal for someone who has built such a successful music career. She's concerned about what the future holds, although there's no indication she's planning to walk away from singing.
"The hardest part for Selena now is the possibility that she may have done something irreversible to her voice. She's worked incredibly hard throughout her career, and the idea that vaping could affect her ability to sing the way she wants is obviously difficult."
"For now, she's concentrating on staying away from nicotine," the insider claimed.
Selena Fires Back at Critics Questioning Her Voice
Gomez, who has previously released hits including Kill Em With Kindness, appeared particularly frustrated by online criticism of her voice.
She said: "So if you guys don't like listening to my voice, that's totally understandable. I don't mind. Just don't listen to it."
The singer also revealed that giving up nicotine had proved difficult, describing her attempts to break the addiction as "really hard".
However, Gomez insisted she was determined to continue avoiding vaping despite the challenges involved.
"I just hope I can keep it up. If you are going through something, you can get through it too," she added.
Selena Gomez's Past Throat Problems Fuel Fresh Health Fears
Her admissions follow an Instagram Live appearance last December when she addressed questions about changes to her voice.
At the time, Gomez suggested swelling in her throat could sometimes affect how she sounded, although she did not explicitly connect the problem to vaping.
She said: "I've gotten this question a few times. The voice thing."
Gomez continued: "Sometimes things happen. I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That's all."
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum appeared to hesitate before offering further explanation about the issue.
She said: "So sometimes when I'm on… never mind... There's no excuse, I don't really care."
She has previously spoken publicly about living with lupus, a chronic autoimmune condition that can cause inflammation and affect different parts of the body.
Her latest comments have also drawn attention to the potential consequences of nicotine addiction for performers whose careers depend on their voices.
Vaping can irritate the throat and airways, but the extent to which it may cause lasting vocal changes varies, according to experts.
Gomez has not disclosed whether she has undergone specialist medical examinations to assess her voice or whether doctors believe the changes are irreversible.