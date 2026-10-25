EXCLUSIVE: Fears Over Selena Gomez's Singing Future Erupt Over Vaping Damage

The 34-year-old singer and actress, who has enjoyed success in both music and television, made the admission in an Instagram Story.

Selena Gomez has sparked fresh fears over her singing future after revealing years of nicotine vaping have permanently changed her voice – which RadarOnline.com can reveal is raising questions about whether the damage could permanently affect her ability to perform.

The admission has brought renewed attention to Gomez's singing career, with the star appearing to acknowledge that listeners have noticed differences in how she sounds.

The Only Murders in the Building star also expressed regret about taking up the habit, describing her decision as "so stupid."

She added: "Nicotine is so hard to quit, and I think I just wanted to say, if you're going through it or if you're even trying to vape, it's just not worth it."

Her comments have raised concerns about what the changes could mean for her music career – although there has been no medical confirmation that vaping has caused permanent damage to her vocal cords.

Gomez, who also suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus , revealed she had struggled to quit vaping and believes the habit has left her voice permanently altered.

A source close to Gomez claimed: "Selena is worried about what the changes to her voice could mean for the future of her singing career. Music has always been a huge part of her life, and the thought that vaping might have caused lasting damage is upsetting. She's trying to stay positive, but there's a fear that her voice may never sound quite the same again."

A music industry insider added: "There's a genuine concern about whether Selena's voice will be strong enough for the demands of recording and performing in the future. Nobody is saying her singing career is over, but she's clearly worried about the changes she's noticed. The uncertainty over whether her voice can recover is the biggest issue.

"Selena deeply regrets vaping, particularly because singing is something she loves. She never imagined that taking up the habit could potentially affect her voice in this way. What's frightening for her is not knowing whether the changes are permanent or whether things might improve over time."

They noted, "Selena has been remarkably open about her struggles, but admitting that vaping changed her voice is a big deal for someone who has built such a successful music career. She's concerned about what the future holds, although there's no indication she's planning to walk away from singing.

"The hardest part for Selena now is the possibility that she may have done something irreversible to her voice. She's worked incredibly hard throughout her career, and the idea that vaping could affect her ability to sing the way she wants is obviously difficult."

"For now, she's concentrating on staying away from nicotine," the insider claimed.