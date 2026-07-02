EXCLUSIVE: Secrets From Oz — Radar Takes Stroll Back Down Yellow Brick Road to Uncover Untold Tales About Wizard Movie Classic

The Wizard of Oz has great music and amazing chemistry among its cast.

"It's a perfect storm, no pun intended," William Stillman, coauthor of the book The Road to Oz, RadarOnline.com can reveal. What fans might not know, he hints, are the behind-the-scenes trials and tribulations that went on during the making of the 1939 classic.

Stillman and his writing partner, Jay Scarfone, cover all the backstage drama, starting with the fact that Judy Garland almost lost the part of Dorothy to Shirley Temple, who much more closely resembled the character L. Frank Baum described in his 1900 kids' novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.