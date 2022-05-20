Secret Service Scuffle! Two Staffers Are Sent Home During President Biden's Trip To Asia After Alleged Booze-Fueled Incident

The staffers, who were assigned to help prepare for Biden's visit, had apparently gone out for dinner and drinks, stopping by several bars during a night out.

Later that evening, the agent ended up getting into a tense dispute with a cab driver. Cops were called and a police report was filed but neither of the Secret Service employees were arrested, detained or criminally charged.

"The Secret Service is aware of an off-duty incident involving two employees which may constitute potential policy violations," agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told ABC News in a statement, confirming there was no impact to Biden's trip.