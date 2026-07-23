Secret Service Agent Working for JD Vance Sidelined Amid Accusations of Leaking Information on Veep's Family's Travels
July 23 2026, Updated 8:38 a.m. ET
A secret service agent assigned to JD Vance's security team has been sidelined for allegedly leaking information about the Veep and his family.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the agent is accused of handing over details to MS Now regarding how Vance's team have become dismayed by his personal travel schedule — and last minute changes which impacted their own private lives.
Breach Of Family's Security
White House officials are furious operational details have been leaked to the press, sparking concern about safety and a breach of the family's security, reported CNN.
The alleged rogue Secret Service agent has not been identified but is now facing an internal review from the agency's internal affairs component and has been placed on administrative leave, according to sources.
It remains unclear whether the agent will face any possible administrative punishments or whether criminal charges could be forthcoming.
MS Now told of Vance and his family's planned travel, including flying with his son on a Marine Corps helicopter for a golf lesson — a plan that was later scrapped due to severe thunderstorms and high winds.
'Fed Up' With Last Minute Travel Plans
The outlet described how agents tasked with protecting Vance, his wife, Usha, and their three young children became "fed up" with the vice president's last-minute travel demands, which forced them to cancel their days off, drop their plans and race to the location where they are needed.
The article further described how the Secret Service referred to the vice president using the codename 'Bobcat,' to reflect his early roots.
It cited "people with knowledge of (Vance's) flight plans" and "administration officials with knowledge of his schedule" as well as an "additional source with knowledge of their travel who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals."
Trump Probes Qatar-Gifted Plan Safety Leaks
It is not yet clear whether the employee will face disciplinary action or criminal charges.
The investigation comes as the Trump administration steps up efforts to tackle what it has called unauthorized leaks to the press.
Earlier this month, four New York Times reporters were subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury over reporting on security features aboard President Donald Trump’s new presidential aircraft, which was gifted by Qatar.
Following publication of the MS NOW story, Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn defended the work carried out by agents protecting America’s leaders
"When US Secret Service Special Agents choose to join a protective detail, they understand the commitment required: long hours, frequent travel, and the need for constant flexibility," Quinn said.
"Nights, weekends, and holidays are part of the job. Our agents work tirelessly to ensure protectees’ safety and security, while also preserving normalcy to the extent possible.
"We are committed to supporting our personnel, which requires around the clock dedication and discipline. This is a job that requires absolute dedication and discipline."
Vance's office also praised the agents assigned to protect the vice president and his family.
"The family is grateful to the men and women of the US Secret Service who serve our country with distinction," a spokesperson said.