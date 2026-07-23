Secret Service Agent Working for JD Vance Sidelined Amid Accusations of Leaking Information on Veep's Family's Travels

White House officials are furious operational details have been leaked to the press, sparking concern about safety and a breach of the family's security, reported CNN.

The alleged rogue Secret Service agent has not been identified but is now facing an internal review from the agency's internal affairs component and has been placed on administrative leave, according to sources.

It remains unclear whether the agent will face any possible administrative punishments or whether criminal charges could be forthcoming.

MS Now told of Vance and his family's planned travel, including flying with his son on a Marine Corps helicopter for a golf lesson — a plan that was later scrapped due to severe thunderstorms and high winds.