Unabomber Secret Letters Reveal Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Shunned Sex and Died a Virgin By: Radar Staff Jun. 11 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Lovelorn lunatic Ted Kaczynski — aka "the Unabomber" — died a virgin who will go to his grave sexually frustrated. That is the astounding takeaway from lost love letters Kaczynski penned just before the feds captured him — and which have now been exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Kaczynski, who was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday at age 81, wrote to a gal pal known only as "Tess" just five months before he was captured. The murderous Harvard-trained math prodigy told the woman that while he had been a "devout practitioner of celibacy," he was ready to "relinquish this mode of self-denial" with her.

"I'm through with depriving myself," Kaczynski wrote on Dec. 10, 1995, to the object of his affection, who was living in the Mormon stronghold of Salt Lake City, Utah. "I don't care if it is in the land of the Mormons, who frown on sex — except for procreation, of course," Kaczynski ranted.

Kaczynski never sealed the deal with his lady love. He was busted at his isolated Montana cabin on April 3, 1996, for a mail bomb campaign that killed three people and injured 23. After a nearly 18-year reign of terror, his cover was blown when a newspaper published his 35,000-word "Unabomber Manifesto" — and his own sister-in-law suspected he was the sick scribe.

Kaczynski’s relative shared her concerns with his estranged brother, David, who hired a detective to investigate — and then ratted him out to the FBI. A raid of the kook’s cabin found a completed bomb, parts of others and 40,000 pages of deranged journals detailing his crimes. He pleaded guilty to 10 bomb-related charges — and three counts of murder — and was sentenced to life in prison.

But ironically, another woman sparked the virgin killer's rage. In 1978, Kaczynski wooed a female supervisor at the factory where he worked. When the romance soured, he wrote "crude limericks" about her, a source said, and wound up getting fired. That's when Kaczynski began his "withdrawal from society," leading to the first bombing that occurred the same year.

Even after being locked up in the Supermax federal prison in Colorado, he kept writing to Tess — swearing he was NOT the Unabomber and adding, "Don't lose your faith in me. You are all I have to keep my spirits up." Kaczynski spent the past three decades held at prisons across the US - most recently at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina.

Prison guards at the facility discovered Kaczynski's body on Saturday morning at around 00:25 local time. His cause of death was not immediately clear. "Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures," the spokesperson said. Kaczynski was then "transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital personnel."

