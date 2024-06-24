Robert Morris, a megachurch pastor and former spiritual adviser to Donald Trump, once reportedly warned a woman who accused him of sexually abusing her as a child that she could be prosecuted for seeking financial restitution, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cindy Clemishire claimed that Morris molested her repeatedly over the course of four and half years, beginning when she was 12 years old. Last week, Morris, who was 21 years old at the onset of the alleged abuse, publicly confessed to engaging in “inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady” in the early 1980s. He subsequently resigned from his post at Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas.