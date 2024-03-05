'16 and Pregnant' Star Sean Garinger Dead at 20 After Freak ATV Accident

"I was with him when it happened," his devastated mother, Mary Hobbs, shared while recounting the incident. Hobbs said that she was going to back her own car into the open space.

"He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud," she told The Sun, revealing the four-wheeler flipped and "crushed" his skull.

"I ran to neighbors trying to get someone to help me get the ATV off of him. No one answered. I ran back to him," she recalled. "By that time, I realized he wasn't alive anymore."