'16 and Pregnant' Star Sean Garinger Dead at 20 After Freak ATV Accident
Sean Garinger, former star of MTV's 16 and Pregnant, has tragically died after a freak accident involving an ATV. He was only 20, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The reality alum, a father of two children shared with ex Selena Gutierrez who also starred on the Teen Mom spinoff, was moving the all-terrain vehicle from one parking spot to another in front of his home in Boone, North Carolina, when the shocking tragedy unfolded on Feb. 28.
"I was with him when it happened," his devastated mother, Mary Hobbs, shared while recounting the incident. Hobbs said that she was going to back her own car into the open space.
"He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud," she told The Sun, revealing the four-wheeler flipped and "crushed" his skull.
"I ran to neighbors trying to get someone to help me get the ATV off of him. No one answered. I ran back to him," she recalled. "By that time, I realized he wasn't alive anymore."
Hobbs said she laid next to her son until paramedics arrived.
Prior to the accident, Hobbs and Garinger had returned home from the car dealership, where he was going to make a purchase to fulfill his plan of driving to see his girls in Colorado where Gutierrez now resides, but they sadly "never made it back to the dealership."
"There was a huge part of my heart that died with my son on Wednesday," she shared. "He was my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left."
Fans got to know Garinger when he first appeared alongside Gutierrez during season 6 of 16 and Pregnant.
While reflecting on some of her favorite memories mother-son memories shared together, Hobbs said they both loved to take spontaneous trips, bond over music, fast cars, and "taking new adventures."
"Sean brightened my world in a way no one else could ever come close to," his mom revealed. "He was my baby boy, my squishy, my heartbeat."
Watauga County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), the Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics all responded to the scene.
Garinger is survived by his beloved daughters, his mother, and six sisters, according to his obituary. His 21st birthday would have been June 11.
Loved ones have since paid their respects and said their goodbyes at a service held in his honor at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home on March 2.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for contributions to be made to any homeless shelter in his memory.