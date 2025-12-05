EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Filthy Legal Fight Secrets Revealed — As He's Caught on Camera Raging He Wanted to Hire World's 'Dirtiest' PR Dark Arts Expert

At the time, he was still free and living in a suite at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York, where he allowed a videographer to shadow him as part of what insiders described as a last-ditch PR campaign.

The footage, obtained after his arrest and later incorporated into the documentary, now sits alongside his October conviction for transporting prostitutes across state lines for what prosecutors called his 'Freak-Off' sex parties.

He was acquitted of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges but remains the subject of more than 100 civil suits alleging sexual assault or related misconduct.

In the raw recordings, Combs is shown pacing his room, lashing out at aides as online support evaporates.

"We are losing the war," he fumes while scrolling through TikTok and Instagram.

In a phone call to his lawyer, he insists: "Things are happening and I'm going to fight for my life. I am going to fight for justice – not guilty.

"I want to be able to have a life to live."