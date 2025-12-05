Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Filthy Legal Fight Secrets Revealed — As He's Caught on Camera Raging He Wanted to Hire World's 'Dirtiest' PR Dark Arts Expert

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sought the world’s dirtiest PR expert as his legal battle secrets surfaced before his arrest.

Dec. 4 2025, Published 7:47 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is at the center of fresh controversy after newly released footage shows him raging he wanted to hire the world's "dirtiest" media expert to salvage his collapsing reputation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The scenes appear in the new four-part Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which uses material filmed in September last year while Combs, now 56, was under federal investigation.

Losing the War on Camera

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

New footage showed Sean Combs raging about needing the dirtiest media fixer he could find.

At the time, he was still free and living in a suite at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York, where he allowed a videographer to shadow him as part of what insiders described as a last-ditch PR campaign.

The footage, obtained after his arrest and later incorporated into the documentary, now sits alongside his October conviction for transporting prostitutes across state lines for what prosecutors called his 'Freak-Off' sex parties.

He was acquitted of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges but remains the subject of more than 100 civil suits alleging sexual assault or related misconduct.

In the raw recordings, Combs is shown pacing his room, lashing out at aides as online support evaporates.

"We are losing the war," he fumes while scrolling through TikTok and Instagram.

In a phone call to his lawyer, he insists: "Things are happening and I'm going to fight for my life. I am going to fight for justice – not guilty.

"I want to be able to have a life to live."

Demanding a 'Dirty' Fixer

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs told his lawyer he was fighting for his life and demanded a propaganda expert.

He adds: "We have to find someone – whether it be in this country or another – who has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business of media and propaganda."

A production source said the moment revealed "how desperate he was to stop the narrative sliding away from him."

Another insider familiar with the documentary's construction said the recordings show a man convinced he could outmaneuver the mounting allegations.

They said: "He was demanding a fixer who could play as dirty as possible. It was all about controlling the message as everything crumbled around him.

"It makes him look desperate."

Eight Nuclear Bombs To The Head

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Former associates claimed he stayed high on multiple forms of cocaine.

At several points, Combs becomes increasingly agitated during the recording.

"I have taken eight nuclear bombs to the head," he moans on his call. "I am not a referee. Listen to me. I am going to get off the phone right now and let you professionals come back to me with a solution."

He later adds: "It's just silly bulls--- noise. But now the legal system is doing it legally. I've got to go and spend money to get rid of this bulls---. They ain't breaking me."

When police raided his hotel room days later, officers found clonazepam prescribed under the name Frank Black, a bag containing $9,000 and packets of pink powder that tested positive for ketamine and MDMA.

The documentary also probes Combs' drug use, with one former associate saying he was constantly high on a mass of different 'brands' of cocaine.

Another scene shows him so queasy at being among his supporters he demands hand sanitizer, a boiling hot shower and rock salt to cleanse himself.

Lawyers Condemn 'Stolen Footage'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

His legal team blasted the Netflix series and accused producers of using stolen recordings.

Combs' lawyers have condemned Netflix's use of the material, calling the series a "shameful hit piece" and claiming the footage was stolen.

His legal team said in a statement: "Netflix's so-called 'documentary' is a shameful hit piece... Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorised for release.

"Netflix is plainly desperate to sensationalise every minute of Mr Combs' life. If Netflix cared about truth or about Mr Combs' legal rights, it would not be ripping private footage out of context, including conversations with his lawyers never intended for public viewing.

"No rights in that material were ever transferred to Netflix or any third party."

Netflix has not commented publicly, though director Alexandria Stapleton has said: "We obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights."

