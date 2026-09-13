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Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
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EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Planning Comeback With New Royal Nickname'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is planning a comeback with a new royal nickname as he eyes a new public chapter.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is planning a comeback with a new royal nickname as he eyes a new public chapter.

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Sept. 13 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Sean "Diddy" Combs is orchestrating his post-prison comeback, complete with a brand-new handle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The rapper, previously known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, now wants to be called Duke, sources said.

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Diddy Eyes 'Royal' New Identity After Prison Release

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly wants to adopt the name Duke after prison.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly wants to adopt the name Duke after prison.

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"He loves the idea of Prince because it sounds powerful, regal and important," a source told RadarOnline.com. "But there's obviously only one Prince in music history."

Another source added: "Duke has the royalty connection he likes. It sounds strong, sophisticated and completely separate from Diddy. He wants his release to feel like a new chapter not a continuation of the old one."

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A source said Combs liked the name 'Prince' for its powerful, regal image.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A source said Combs liked the name 'Prince' for its powerful, regal image.

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Combs is currently serving a 50-month federal sentence for two prostitution-related transportation counts, while his legal team continues its appeal.

The disgraced music mogul is currently scheduled for release from federal prison on February 5, 2028, after his projected release date was changed multiple times while serving his sentence.

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