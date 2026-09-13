EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Planning Comeback With New Royal Nickname'
Sept. 13 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs is orchestrating his post-prison comeback, complete with a brand-new handle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The rapper, previously known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, now wants to be called Duke, sources said.
Diddy Eyes 'Royal' New Identity After Prison Release
"He loves the idea of Prince because it sounds powerful, regal and important," a source told RadarOnline.com. "But there's obviously only one Prince in music history."
Another source added: "Duke has the royalty connection he likes. It sounds strong, sophisticated and completely separate from Diddy. He wants his release to feel like a new chapter – not a continuation of the old one."
Diddy Counts Down to Prison Release Amid Appeal
Combs is currently serving a 50-month federal sentence for two prostitution-related transportation counts, while his legal team continues its appeal.
The disgraced music mogul is currently scheduled for release from federal prison on February 5, 2028, after his projected release date was changed multiple times while serving his sentence.